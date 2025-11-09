The Miami Heat's best uniforms are back, with a championship touch
It was 20 years ago that the Miami Heat won the first NBA title in their franchise's history. Pat Riley, D-Wade, Shaq, Alonzo Mourning, Antoine Walker, UD, and many more played such a huge part in hoisting the first Larry O'Brien trophy in Heat history.
During this time, the Heat wore their classic white uniforms, and their all-red uniforms. Then come 2018 and many players later, the Miami Heat introduced the best jersey in the NBA. Their city edition, "Vice Nights" uniforms.
Since its debut, Vice Nights has become the most successful City Edition uniform in NBA history, with more than 90,000 jerseys sold through the Miami HEAT Store across 96 countries. The uniform’s global reach has solidified its place as a defining element of the Heat’s brand identity.
The design connects deeply with the city’s visual culture and lifestyle, reflecting Miami’s vibrant nightlife, coastal color palette, and reputation for blending sport with style. Its bold use of neon tones and retro design elements captures the energy of South Florida, resonating not only with Heat fans but also with a broader audience that associates the Vice look with the city’s unique character. Over time, the uniform has evolved beyond a seasonal design to become a cultural symbol recognized throughout the NBA and international basketball communities.
The returning edition remains identical to the original design but adds an embroidered patch marking the 2006 championship milestone. The patch is detailed in the Vice color palette of blue gale and laser fuchsia, integrating the team’s championship history into the modern Miami aesthetic.
The team also announced that all home “Vice Nights” games this season will be played on a redesigned court inspired by the original 2018 layout. The new court features a distinctive center-court mark and design elements that reflect Miami’s signature visual style. The full court design will be revealed on the Heat’s social media platforms at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 11.
The Heat's original "Vice Nights" jersey came out in 2018 in white, then the following season they introduced the black version. They have also introduced two other variations, one in blue gale (ViceWave) and another in pink and turquoise (ViceVersa).
The Heat will roll their beautiful uniforms back on to the court November 12th against the Cavs and they will also be worn on the following dates.
For fans, the return of Vice Nights is both nostalgic and new, a chance to relive one of the team’s most celebrated designs while honoring a defining moment in franchise history. The jerseys and merchandise will be available online and at Kaseya Center locations beginning November 11.
