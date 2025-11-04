The captain dominates and others play their roles perfectly to lead the Heat against the Clippers
Bam Adebayo – Grade: A
Bam Adebayo was the heart and soul of the Heat against the Clippers. He was a two-way star dominating both ends of the floor. Adebayo started the game on fire on the offensive end and helped close it out defensively. Adebayo has been a hot topic among Heat fans for several years on his tendency to not have big offensive games. Adebayo has started this year with many great offensive performances. The new offensive scheme seems to be helping him get easy looks. His willingness to take 3s, and hitting them, has helped open up his offensive game as well. His confidence is through the roof right now and you can see it when he plays. He is not shying away from anyone and attacking every chance he gets. Arguably the most underrated park of Adebayo’s game this year has been his rebounding and once again he led the team in rebounds. He often does the dirty work for others to collect the rebound also. Adebayo is leading the team and if they want to make some noise this year, the Heat need this level of play from Adebayo consistently. Adebayo finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals.
Norman Powell – Grade: A
Norman Powell has been sensational for the Heat. He has been one of the engines of the offense when he is on the floor. For a team that lacks shooting on paper, his ability to be a knockdown shooter helps open up other players for easy looks. The thing that continues to pop from Powell’s performance is his ability to fit seamlessly into the offense. I was curious how Powell coming back could change things for other players and everything fits so perfectly. Everything Powell does is smooth and in the flow of the offense. This not only allows him to get into a rhythm but also helps the whole team get into their rhythm because the whole game is flowing beautifully. Powell is not just a shooter he is also getting looks at every other part of the court as well. He has turned himself into a complete scorer. Powell’s ability to get to the Free Throw line in was massive for the Heat against the clippers. He has been taking advantage of the new rules perfectly to draw fouls on jump shots. Powell finished the game with 21 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.
Andrew Wiggins – Grade: B+
Andrew Wiggins continues to be a hard person to predict for Miami. He is a fantastic secondary player, by that I mean he plays off the stars well. He had a great game against the clippers making key plays on both ends of the floor. When he is on his game, his efficiency stands out. He typically only takes open looks and does not force anything. His game will have to continue to be adaptable as the year goes on, especially when Tyler Herro returns. If he continues to make the most of his opportunities, then the ceiling of the Heat rises. Wiggins finished the game with 17 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.
Other Notable Grades
Player
Grade
Kel'el Ware
B+
Simone Fontecchio
B
Davion Mitchell
B
Nikola Jovic
C+
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
C