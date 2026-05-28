Ranking the Guards for the Miami Heat's Future

The Miami Heat guard room has a lot of talent, but they don't have an all-round player. They have two really good scorers, a gritty defensive specialist, and a rookie, with plenty of room to grow into an all-round player.

As Miami navigates this offseason, a lot of the questions stem around this room. Do Tyler Herro and Kasparas Jakucionis get traded, do the Heat resign Norman Powell, does Davion Mitchell have to be included in a trade for salary purposes, these are all questions that will be answered in the coming weeks.

So with so much uncertainty, which guards are most important for the Miami Heat's future?

1. Davion Mitchell

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) reacts with teammates over taking the lead during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Davion Mitchell is a winner, he is a bulldog, and he is given the nickname off-night because of what he does to opposing players, ensuring that they do have an off-night. Mitchell had great success on drives this season, shot nearly 40% from three, and was one of the NBA's best facilitators. Mitchell is the kind of player you need on a championship team. But similarly to many on the Miami Heat, Mitchell's importance extends beyond the court as he may be needed to help facilitate a trade, to make the money work. Mitchell should be a member of the Miami Heat for a long time, but business is business.

“Davion Mitchell, give me that guy any day of the week... If you made him 6-10, he’s All-NBA. He’s a great defender, he’s a high-character guy. He’s competitive, what a battler.” Pat Riley

2. Kasparas Jakucionis

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Kasparas Jakucionis (25) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) defends during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Kasparas Jakucionis fell to the Miami Heat in last years NBA Draft and is just turning 20 years old. The guard out of Illinois has all the tools to be a great player in this league and has shown great promise on both sides of the floor for the Miami Heat. Starting at the three-point line, an area he had to improve upon, he shot 42.3%. When given extended run of 30-39 minutes -- 4 games, 3 starts-- he averaged 17.8/5.3/2.8 while shooting an incredible 50/55.9/88.9 percent from the floor. Miami has long needed a floor general, and Jakucionis has the tools, the next question is whether or not he helps facilitate a trade or be a part of Miami's future.

3. Norman Powell

Mar 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images



Many may not agree with this, but if the Miami Heat do in fact trade for Giannis, they need Norman Powell. This year's All-Star would need to be on the roster as Miami would be down Tyler Herro, and many other scorers. Powell's role would become more defined, and the three-level scorer can continue to shine. Powell shoots 39.6% from three in his career and was a key part to Miami's success early on.

The Miami Heat have a lot of options in their back court, and a few pieces that should and will be a part of the team's next build whether or not a trade happens. But Davion Mitchell and Kasparas Jakucionis are certainly guys that they Miami Heat should attempt to have stick around.