The Miami Heat must extend their star guard

After reading the title and clicking on this article you would have thought, Tyler Herro, well no. It's actually Norman Powell. The same Norman Powell who came over in a trade for Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love, two contracts that barely cracked the rotation -- someone who has since turned into one of the most efficient guards in the league. He’s putting up 24.5 points, 4.3 boards, 2.4 assists, and 1.4 steals a night on absurd 46/45.8/93.8 shooting splits. He’s a bucket, a glue guy, and a teammate everyone wants to play with. And if Miami’s serious about contending, they can’t let him walk.

Talking to Heat officials last night, they call Norm Powell one of the handful of best additions the franchise has made on and off the court. He’s impacted everything. There’s an additional value for someone whom everyone seems to want to be around. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) November 9, 2025



Powell is off to one of the best starts for a new player to put on the red, white, and black. Powell is creating, running Miami's highest paced offense, and has also been dominating first quarters this season with the most point in the first quarter only behind Luka Doncic.

So far, the Miami Heat are thanking the Clippers for Powell while the Clippers are wondering why they thought Bradley Beal could replicate Norm's production.

Starting Jan. 7, Norman Powell becomes eligible for a four-year, $128.5 million extension with Miami.



Because his Bird rights transferred, the HEAT could go over the cap to re-sign him if he reaches free agency.



Miami is currently projected to sit about $60 million below the… pic.twitter.com/on5wAK5ULJ — Heat Diehards (@HeatDiehards) November 10, 2025

Now this isn't even All-Star Guard Tyler Herro that we are talking about, newly acquired Norman Powell came in as the oldest guy on the team, and is playing like the All-Star veteran teams need to win championships in this league.

Powell has stepped straight into a leadership role for the Heat and the Heat are 6-2 in the games hes been on the floor for. Powell had this to say after his most recent performance in the overtime win against the Cavs:

"Shows how deep we are. Everybody pulling in right direction cheering each other on. We're playing super hard. We're picking each other up and we are believing in it. We believe in the system, we believe in one another and it shows." Norman Powell

Powell's contract would run through his age 33-37 seasons and is quite the value for a player producing the way he is, especially so far this season.

The most exciting part of Powell's start is that he has yet to been paired with Tyler Herro, another player who can score at all three levels and acquires high levels of attention from opposing defenses. If you think Miami's offense is good now, just wait for Herro to return.

Extending Powell should be a no brainer, he's a leader, a playmaker, and a bucket. He has delivered in the clutch, he has delivered early, and he has brought great energy to the start of this 2025/2026 campaign.

To think the Miami Heat got Norman Powell for essentially nothing while players like Desmond Bane require 4 first-round picks is mind blowing, and now it's the Heat's job to cash the check and have Norman Powell on board for the next run at the Larry O'brien Trophy.

