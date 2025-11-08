How To Watch Miami Heat-Portland Trail Blazers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

Inside The Heat

Jan 21, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Kel'el Ware (7) drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KUNP, BlazerVision (Oregon)

Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), Rip City Radio 620 AM KPOJ (Oregon)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (5-3) and Portland Trail Blazers (5-3) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, (a 119-98 win and a 116-107 loss, both in January). The Heat has currently won seven of the last nine games against the Blazers. The Heat are 30-43 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 13-23 in home games and 17-20 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

TRAIL BLAZERS

G Jrue Holiday

G Shaedon Sharpe

C Donovan Clingan

F Deni Avdija

F Toumani Camara

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Day-to-day - Ankle

Norman Powell: Day-to-day - Ankle

Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe

Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Groin

Vladislav Goldin: Available - Recalled from G League

Tyler Herro: Out - Foot

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Myron Gardner: Out - G League

Jahmir Young: Out - G League

TRAIL BLAZERS

Shaedon Sharpe: Day-to-day - Calf

Scoot Henderson: Out - Hamstring

Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles

Matisse Thybulle: Out - Thumb

Betting Lines (via FanDuel)

Spread: Heat +3 (-112), Blazers -3 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat +124, Blazers -146

Total points scored: 240.5 (over -112, under -108)

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Andrew Wiggins:  "Big first quarter, we're moving the ball, everything was going well. You know sometimes what tends to happen when you're up big, you take your foot off the gas. And sometimes the other team, they see the ball go in a couple times, their confidence, it grows. Everyone's good in this league, so you give someone confidence, it can go a long way."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

