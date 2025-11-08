How To Watch Miami Heat-Portland Trail Blazers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), KUNP, BlazerVision (Oregon)
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, WAQI 710 AM & The Heat Spanish Radio Network (South Florida), Rip City Radio 620 AM KPOJ (Oregon)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (5-3) and Portland Trail Blazers (5-3) meet for the first of two matchups this season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, (a 119-98 win and a 116-107 loss, both in January). The Heat has currently won seven of the last nine games against the Blazers. The Heat are 30-43 all-time versus the Trail Blazers during the regular season, including 13-23 in home games and 17-20 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Norman Powell
C Kel'el Ware
F Pelle Larsson
F Andrew Wiggins
TRAIL BLAZERS
G Jrue Holiday
G Shaedon Sharpe
C Donovan Clingan
F Deni Avdija
F Toumani Camara
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Day-to-day - Ankle
Norman Powell: Day-to-day - Ankle
Bam Adebayo: Out - Toe
Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Groin
Vladislav Goldin: Available - Recalled from G League
Tyler Herro: Out - Foot
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Myron Gardner: Out - G League
Jahmir Young: Out - G League
TRAIL BLAZERS
Shaedon Sharpe: Day-to-day - Calf
Scoot Henderson: Out - Hamstring
Damian Lillard: Out - Achilles
Matisse Thybulle: Out - Thumb
Betting Lines (via FanDuel)
Spread: Heat +3 (-112), Blazers -3 (-108)
Moneyline: Heat +124, Blazers -146
Total points scored: 240.5 (over -112, under -108)
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Andrew Wiggins: "Big first quarter, we're moving the ball, everything was going well. You know sometimes what tends to happen when you're up big, you take your foot off the gas. And sometimes the other team, they see the ball go in a couple times, their confidence, it grows. Everyone's good in this league, so you give someone confidence, it can go a long way."
