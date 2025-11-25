The Norman Powell-Tyler Herro debut? Big changes to Heat injury report

The Tyler Herro season debut was definitely highly anticipated. But there's one other thing that has Heat fans even more excited to see: the debut of Herro and Norman Powell next to each other.

Powell missed Herro's return game on Monday night against the Mavericks due to that groin injury that has been lingering since he tweaked it in Chicago. He got an MRI on it a day ago, and it came back as a mild strain.

On the second night of a back to back, the Heat were just playing it safe.

Norman Powell is probable tomorrow — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) November 25, 2025

In today's updated injury report, it was good news for Powell who was upgraded to probable for the NBA Cup game on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Seeing that two headed scoring monster in the back-court for the Heat should create some excitement. Defenses can't guard Powell as tightly as they have all year, and they can't front Herro the way they did a night ago.

When two elite shooters and scorers share the floor like this, it'll make that offensive spacing look even more crisp.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right hip tightness), Andrew Wiggins (hip flexor strain), Dru Smith (hip contusion) and Nikola Jovic (hip impingement) are questionable for tomorrow vs. Bucks.



Norman Powell (groin strain) is probable. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 25, 2025

Aside from Powell, there were a bunch of questionable tags to sort through heading into this game.

For starters, Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic see a positive bump after missing some time as of late, which should create some good chaos.

Wiggins being back means a demotion for somebody else that's playing really well, as Erik Spoelstra has to sort through a dilemma that is a good problem to have in reality.

Jovic is somebody to keep an eye on. He struggled for much of the start to this season, while the rest of the rotation has been peaking in this new system. Is his role waiting for him upon return? Could he be on the outside looking in at this moment in time?

We should find out soon.

Except being "fully healthy" is almost a myth in the National Basketball Association. With Wiggins and Jovic upgraded, Jaime Jaquez Jr and Dru Smith were added to the injury report with that questionable tag as well.

When I mention this team's depth being a good problem to have, one of the luxuries is giving some of the guys who have been going at it 110% all year a game off here and there. Jaquez has been the engine to much of the Heat's offensive success, so if there was a time to monitor minor injuries, it's now with Herro and Powell both ready to play.

Wednesday night should be the healthiest this group has been all season if some of those questionable tags take a positive spin pregame. It'll be an adjustment for some for sure, but one thing can't be denied: the more talent available, the better.