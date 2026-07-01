Miami Heat guard Norman Powell will not be on the Heat next year, after making the All-Star team in his one season in Miami.

Powell hs reportedly agreed to a contract with the Chicago Bulls. Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Powell will be signing a 2 year contract for a total of $45 million, roughly the same per year as he was making when he joined the Heat but more than the Heat could afford as they are in the process of finalizing the trade for former Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

According to Charania, the deal was completed this morning. It is important to note that this does not seem to be a sign and trade like many Heat fans were hoping, in order to bring more talent back. This comes in the wake of the Heat agreeing to an extension with another of last season's regular starters, Andrew Wiggins, after Wiggins opted into his $30.1 salary for next season.

Just in: Free agent Norman Powell has agreed to a two-year, $45 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. Powell joins the Bulls as a potent scorer after an NBA All-Star season in Miami, averaging nearly 22 points over the last two years. pic.twitter.com/7cFk2zFxpD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 1, 2026

Last season, after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers for next to nothing (Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love), Powell managed to earn his first All-Star appearance, averaging 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assist in 58 games played. But he tailed off down the stretch, struggling with injuries and also with the fit with the now-also-departed Tyler Herro. So a parting seemed somewhat likely, especially as Miami reshaped the roster.

Heat fans should look back fondly on Powell’s lone season in Miami. He initially flourished in the new offensive system and adapted to Heat Culture. But ultimately, he was one and done, and the Bulls -- after dealing many of their guards last season -- need an infusion of offense in their backcourt.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What is next for Miami?

Though this departure is not a surprise, it still leaves a hole in the Heat’s lineup -- for now.

Miami has now lost their two highest scorers from last season, Powell (21.7) and Herro (20.5), even if they were not additive to each other, with Erik Spoelstra getting away from the duo as the season progressed. The new offense will likely be based on the attention that Antetokounmpo draws, with shooters playing off the double-teams that go his way.

The Heat did address some of their shooting deficiencies by signing Tim Hardaway Jr. on the first day of free agency last night. Hardaway Jr. did shoot 40% from three last season on the Denver Nuggets but still more needs to be added for the Heat to feel comfortable. According to multiple reports, the Heat are expected to continue to address the need for shooting as free agency continues.

Much more can happen before July 6, since none of the deals are final until then, and GM Andy Elisburg has the ability to move money around. There still, too, is the spectre of LeBron James, who has a return to the Heat among his options.