Ranking the LeBron James Destinations by Risk

We have reached the waning hours of the LeBron James sweepstakes, at least it seems. We have made our way down to four teams based on the reporting, and guesswork of National NBA media members, and each have their own unique case.

But LeBron is on his own timetable, and nothing sure will come of this until LeBron himself tells us where he is going, until the breaking news hits regarding LeBron.

LeBron is a very smart basketball player --and person for that matter-- and it is guaranteed that he is going through every single factor regarding this situation. His family, the culture, the chance of winning, the money, the location, the fit, it all matters, and it's all already painted, nothing will change between now and then that makes his decision any different, especially as NBA Free Agency currently waits on the King.

LeBron James on his free agency decision:



“People keep saying, ‘Hurry up and make a decision', But it’s not just about the team. It’s about what’s best for me as a player, as a person, my happiness, and my family. The family portion is huge for me.”



(H/t @0xBassey)… — BronMuse (@BronMuse) July 20, 2026

So here are his likely destinations ranked from least risky to most risky.

Note that risk is being calculated by championship aspirations, and his reported endeavors.

1. Cleveland

Sep 26, 2014; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at Cleveland Clinic Courts. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While playing basketball with James Harden may not be the best idea for LeBron James, there is no risk in going home to the place he has called home on two separate occasions. He played there the longest, brought them their first championship, and it is the perfect storybook ending to an illustrious career. LeBron would still walk into a basketball team that is headlined by Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley. Add LeBron into the mix and that lineup is nasty, the one concern would be who handles the ball as Harden, Mitchell and LeBron all primarily play on ball, so somebody would have to take a step back.

Harden had this to say about teaming up with LeBron, "That’s the goal, that’s the plan… hopefully we see it in the next few days."

2. Miami

Oct 8, 2010; Kansas City, MO, USA; Miami Heat forwards LeBron James (left) and Dwyane Wade (right) before playing the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Sprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Listen, Miami is the best pure basketball fit. It is the franchise where LeBron learned to become a winner, and it is the franchise that taught him all the values he holds today. "Keep the main thing the main thing" is just one of many things LeBron has said in the past weeks that connects directly back to his time in Miami. Teaming up with Giannis and Bam would give the Heat another playmaker, something Pat Riley said they were looking for, and it would also enable him to be a spot up shooter and take a break defensively due to Miami's defensive structure and talented defenders. Bam and Giannis are both durable basketball players and Erik Spoelstra is the best coach out of the four options. I put Cleveland ahead of Miami because Cleveland is home, and Miami still would have to add to their roster.

3. Golden State

Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) of Team USA react in the second half against France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena in Paris, France, on August 10, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Listen, LeBron teaming up with Stephen Curry outside of the Olympics would be awesome. Their rivalry in the 2010's shaped basketball forever and they are two of the greatest players of all-time. Keeping his daughter in California and not uprooting her life would be huge for him and his family, but the fit on the basketball court, it would be tough. Jimmy Butler is coming off of an ACL tear, Draymond Green is 36 and a defensive specialist, and more than anything, they play in the ever-competitive Western Conference. Adding LeBron isn't enough to propel them ahead of Oklahoma City or San Antonio, yet I would never count out all-time greats when they put their mind to something.

4. Philly

Feb 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives past Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Philadelphia would be LeBron's best chance at a title, in a perfect world. But this world isn't perfect, and relying on the healthy of Joel Embiid, and pairing LeBron with Maxey, Edgecombe, and Jaylen Brown, who are all ball dominant guards, the fit on the court is tough to imagine. If it wasn't for the health concerns and the poor basketball fit, I would put Philly ahead of Golden State simply for the fact that the 76er's are in the East, but Golden State fits LeBron's needs more.

LeBron James Has Seriously Considered The 76ers And Has Talked To Maxey, Jaylen Brown, And Embiid. Per, @WindhorstESPN



“He seriously has considered Philly, he has had conversations with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid and Jaylen Brown.” pic.twitter.com/JkP2On0zPi — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) July 21, 2026

Going home --Miami or Cleveland-- makes too much sense, especially when you consider that there is the least amount of risk involved with those potential returns. Going home to Cleveland he gets to play alongside two of the NBA's better big men, and guards, and LeBron can play just about any role. In Miami he becomes another ball handler, a "point guard" so to speak. While playing for the NBA's best coach, on a team where he isn't relied upon on the defensive end.

In Golden State, he gets to stay in California and create a duo that we would have never expected on the basketball court all while trying to dethrone the young guns in the West.

Philly has all the talent in the world, but injury concerns and basketball fit make it a risky move for LeBron, and to go to a place he has no connections too, does that really make sense for a King's final reign?

LeBron's decision is coming soon, and all the information is on the table, the question is, what plate will he choose?