The Miami Heat have plenty of money invested in their new-look roster, but not every contract is created equally. Some players are being paid for what they can provide right now, while others could become increasingly valuable as their contracts progress.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo now in Miami, the Heat have a clear centerpiece to build around. That makes the value they get from the players surrounding him even more important.

Here is a ranking of the five best contracts currently on the Miami Heat's books.

5. Davion Mitchell

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $12.4 Million

Mitchell is set to make $12.4 million in 2026-27, and his ability to defend, handle the ball and provide stability in the backcourt makes that a reasonable price for the Heat.

Miami doesn't need Mitchell to be a star. With Giannis and Bam Adebayo carrying much of the offensive responsibility, Mitchell can focus on doing the things that make him such a good player in this league.

4. Klay Thompson

Apr 7, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) looks on during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $5.6 Million

Thompson is scheduled to make just $5.6 million in 2026-27, with a $5.88 million player option for the following season. For a player with his shooting ability and championship experience, that's a relatively small investment.

At 36 years old, Thompson isn't the All-NBA player he once was. The Heat don't need him to be.

Miami needs shooting around Giannis and Bam, and Thompson's ability to space the floor could make him an important piece of the offense. His veteran experience also gives Miami another proven player who has been through the highest levels of playoff basketball.

There are certainly questions about how much Thompson has left, but at this price, the potential reward far outweighs the risk.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) reacts during his introductory press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $58.46 Million

Giannis is a top-three player in the NBA, yet his $58.46 million salary for the 2026-27 season ranks only seventh among the NBA's highest-paid contracts.

Giannis immediately gives Miami something that is incredibly difficult to find: a franchise-altering superstar who can carry an offense, anchor a defense and raise the ceiling of everyone around him.

His contract isn't cheap, but the production Miami is getting for that price makes it one of the better deals on the roster.

2. Andrew Wiggins

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $30.17 Million

Andrew Wiggins might have the contract with the biggest opportunity to become a bargain.

Wiggins is set to make $30.17 million in 2026-27, but his salary drops dramatically after this season. He is scheduled to make just $16.35 million in 2027-28 and $17.65 million in 2028-29.

That decrease is extremely important.

As Wiggins' salary decreases, the value of his production should increase. If he remains healthy and continues to defend, knock down shots and provide athleticism on the wing, Miami could have one of the better veteran contracts in the league over the next few seasons, all while giving the Heat added flexibility.

1. Pelle Larsson

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) defends during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 Salary: $2.3 Million

Pelle Larsson has the best contract on the Miami Heat's books.

Larsson is scheduled to make just $2.3 million in 2026-27. For a 25-year-old player who makes such a strong impact on both ends of the floor, the contract can't get much better. These are the types of players that help teams win Championships. With the Summer Larsson is having another leap seems inevitable, and Miami will need Larsson to anchor their bench.

Miami has the superstar. Now it needs affordable players who can grow alongside him and fill important roles without creating financial problems down the road.

Larsson's contract gives the Heat exactly that, making it the best deal currently on the books.