Russell Westbrook Could Be Miami Heat's Backup Plan If LeBron James Says No

The Miami Heat have at least two roster spots they need to fill before the beginning of the NBA season. The Miami Heat are aggressively pursuing free agent LeBron James. If they fail and miss out on LeBron, they could pivot to another former MVP who's also an unrestricted free agent.

Team president Pat Riley recently acknowledged the team's biggest remaining need is another true playmaker. The free agency market has dried up, and the Heat won’t have a ton of options, but one name continues to be mentioned. Russell Westbrook is an unrestricted free agent, and reports indicate that the Miami Heat have not pursued him, but they could view him as a fallback option if LeBron James signs elsewhere. Westbrook most likely would sign a veteran minimum contract.

Westbrook Still Produces

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite being 37 this season, Westbrook continues to prove he can impact winning in a reserve role.

Westbrook played for the Sacramento Kings last season and had a solid year. As a reserve, he averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Those numbers show he can still create offense, push the pace, and fill the stat sheet in limited minutes.

Those numbers are pretty impressive at his age, but what impresses me more is his durability. Westbrook has built a reputation as one of the NBA's toughest and most durable players throughout his career. Westbrook played 64 games last season and 75 the year prior. The best ability sometimes is availability, and that is what Pat Riley has always valued.

A Strong Heat Culture Fit

If there is one thing nobody questions about Westbrook, it's his competitiveness and toughness.

Westbrook is known for his relentless energy, his crazy athleticism and passion for the game. When he was in his prime and averaging triple-doubles every game, he would attack the rim with such violence. He was a rebounding machine for a guard. Those are the qualities that align closely with Heat Culture.

Davion Mitchell is the Miami Heat’s starting point guard, so Westbrook would play a backup role and run the second unit. The Heat need another player off the bench who can provide rim pressure and create easy opportunities for shooters.

His rebounding would also be a major bonus, especially alongside athletic wings and Giannis in transition.

The Biggest Concern

The obvious issue remains Westbrook's perimeter shooting. The Miami Heat needs a playmaker who can also shoot. Defenses will live with Westbrook shooting from the outside and that could make it difficult for the Heat’s scheme.

That issue becomes even more noticeable next to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is also at his best attacking the paint. Giannis needs to be surrounded by capable shooters.

Still, if Westbrook is limited to a backup role and surrounded by enough shooting, the Heat could mask that weakness while maximizing his strengths.

A Low-Risk Option

LeBron James remains Miami's dream addition, and the organization appears willing to wait for his decision no matter how long that takes.

If that opportunity never materializes, Westbrook could become one of the better value signings left on the market regardless of whether he can shoot or not.