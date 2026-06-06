Six Second Round Sleeper Picks for Miami That Could Be the Steal of the Draft

The Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors to the Miami Heat are absolutely soaring! Speaking of flying, Giannis was spotted coming into the Miami International Airport and around town. The smoke is raising and with that kind of Heat it is getting hard to ignore.

Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted at restaurant Carpaccio at the Bal Harbour Shops in Miami pic.twitter.com/XJsjI5ynTG — Dru (@dru_star) June 5, 2026

I’m the draft guy and it is more likely that the Miami 13th overall pick will be going to Milwaukee. If that happens the Heat’s 41st overall pick will be critical to quickly re-building a contender around Giannis and what’s left. Here are three sleeper picks that could be draft night steals.

BIGS

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) shoots the ball over Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Trevon Brazile | 6’10” | 226 lbs | Senior | Arkansas

PPG: 13.0

REB: 7.3

AST: 1.6

BLK: 1.6

STL: 1.5

FG: 52.5%

3PT: 34.1%

FT: 71.7%

A dynamic shot blocking big that could compliment the roster by being compatible with any lineup combination. He can stretch the floor. He shot 34.1% from deep on 3.7 attempts per game. He is a lob threat on the break and pick and roll actions. He uses his enormous 7’3” wingspan to his advantage. He has big 10.25” hands paired with great coordination and agility. His max vertical leap at 41.5” is a major plus as well.





His biggest issue is putting on muscle to handle this generation of bigs in the league.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34) shoots the ball past Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso (33) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Ugonna Onyenso | 7’0” | 237 lbs | Senior | Virginia

PPG: 6.5

REB: 4.9

AST: .6

BLK: 2.9

STL: .6

FG: 56.8%

3PT: 27.8%

FT: 72.7%

Outstanding shot blocker that has a huge 7’4” wingspan with excellent timing to block shots. He isn’t nearly as dynamic as Brazile but will provide quality big man depth and rim protection. Anything you get on offense is a bonus. He is a limited vertical athlete with 32” max vertical.

WINGS

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Emanuel Sharp | 6’4” | 208 lbs | Senior | Houston

PPG: 15.5

REB: 3.0

AST: 1.7

BLK: .1

STL: 1.2

FG: 41.3%

3PT: 37.2%

FT: 89.1%

3& D role player that can get into a rotation right away. He can defend bigger players due to his strength and savvy. He has an unorthodox shot, but it goes in on volume. He averaged 7.1 3-point attempts per game. Heat will need specialists like this that do not compromise your point of attack defense.

Rim finishing is an issue, and he is a limited vertical athlete with a max vertical of 33”

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) shoots against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nick Martinelli | 6’7” | 224 lbs | Senior | Northwestern

PPG: 23.0

REB: 6.2

AST: 2.0

BLK: .4

STL: .8

FG: 51.0%

3PT: 41.7%

FT: 80.9%

Older slashing wing, who can space the floor. He is a limited vertical athlete with good lateral agility. Fiery competitor who fits the heat culture. In the right role could be a contributor off the bench.

His biggest weakness is defense.

Point Guard

Tennessee guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie (0) attempts a shot past Michigan guard Elliot Cadeau (3) during a NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game between Tennessee and Michigan at the United Center in Chicago on March 29, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ja’Kobi Gillespie | 6’1” | 182 lbs | Senior | Tennessee

PPG: 18.4

REB: 2.8

AST: 5.4

BLK: .2

STL: 2.1

FG: 41.0%

3PT: 33.8%

FT: 81.4%

Point guard that can run your offense and knock down threes in the flow of the game. He is a tough gritty player on both ends of the floor. His three-ball looked dialed in during the NBA combine scrimmage. He competes in every play. Good athlete 39.5” max vertical.

Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) goes up for a basket against Illinois State Redbirds forward Brandon Lieb (12) on Thursday, April 2, 2026, during an NIT semifinals matchup at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keyshawn Hall | 6’7” | 224 lbs | Senior | Auburn

PPG: 19.3

REB: 7.1

AST: 2.6

BLK: .6

STL: .7

FG: 45.1%

3PT: 37.9%

FT: 85.7%

Self-proclaimed big guard is going to have to be just that at the next level. He can draw defenders and kick, but he has seemed to get away from that at Auburn. He can bring good positional size to the back court off the bench. He knows how to get to the free throw line and improved his unorthodox jump shot. Miami is the perfect place to refine it even more.

Biggest opportunities to improve are his body language and attitude. He cares about winning and losing but needs to be a positive energy bringer at all times.

There will be plenty of choices even with all of the kids taking the NIL money and heading back to school. If the Heat do pull off a trade for Giannis. The mission will be clear. Win a championship. The 41st pick could be monumental in expediting the timeline to compete in year one.