The Miami Heat (10-6) and Philadelphia 76ers (14-4) meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home floor. But this game will look a lot different than the marquee matchup that was expected when the schedule was released.

The playing status of two players who have won league MVPs was in question heading into the day. Earliet today, it was announced that Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was upgraded from questionable to probable while Sixers center Joel Embiid will not be available.

One key matchup to watch will be the battle of the point guards: Davion Mitchell, averaging 17 points, 8.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals, going up against Tyrese Maxey, who is putting up 25.7 points, 5.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

The Sixers are most recently coming off a, 128-111, loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Heat's last game was a, 123-113, win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In that game, in which Antetokounmpo did not play, Heat forward Bam Adebayo finished with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists while swingman Pelle Larsson notched 21 points.

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 5:00 p.m. EST, Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV/Streaming: ESPN, ESPN Deportes (National), Peacock/NBC Sports Philadelphia (Pennsylvania)

Radio: 104.3 FM/560 AM, 710/1140 AM (Miami), 106.3 FM, 760 AM (West Palm Beach) 105.9 FM (Fort Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Stuart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), 97.5 FM, 76ers MobIle App (Pennsylvania)

Spread: Heat -1.5 (-114), Sixers +1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Heat -124, Thunder +106

Total points scored: 228.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo when informed that the Heat currently sport the best halfcourt offensive rating in the league and how much the team trusts each other: “You say No. 1 in half court? No. 1 in halfcourt offense in the NBA? So the best offense in the world right now? Halfcourt?"

"We have to get better, it doesn't matter what we've done. 16 games is too early in the season. I think the whole team feels very confident moving forward we can be a good team, but it's a lot of things that we got to improve. It's got to start with the defensive end.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo finds out the Heat are number 1 ranked half court offense in the NBA 🤣



“You say number 1 half court in the NBA? So the best offense in the world right now? What was your question? — I think the whole team feels very confident moving forward we can be a… https://t.co/kIbALFEnms pic.twitter.com/RDM4LT20F9 — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) November 24, 2026

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Klay Thompson

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Giannis Antetokounmpo

SIXERS

F Tyrese Maxey

G VJ Edgecombe

C Dean Wade

F Jaylen Brown

F LeBron James

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available - Groin

SIXERS

Joel Embiid: Out - Illness

Ariel Hukporti: Out - Achilles