The 3 stories that will define the Miami Heat's training camp

With the new season inching closer and closer, storylines for each team are starting to take shape. The teams are getting finalized, so it is easier to project rotations and the stature of a team. For the Heat they welcome in several key newcomers this season.

With these new additions there will be a lot to talk about. The Heat also have newfound hype in their team after their strong offseason. These three storylines will dominate the headlines in Miami.

How does the Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo pairing look?

The ultimate question is whether the new star duo of Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo will work out on paper. Many like to point out the lack of shooting between the two, but Adebayo has steadily improved his jumper the past few seasons. On top of this Adebayo did play alongside Jimmy Butler for numerous seasons and as Heat fans recall, they did all right on the court I’d say (2 Finals appearances and another ECF in 5 years isn’t so bad).

The main reason I cannot wait to hear from training camp is the defensive pairing. There is a legitimate argument that Antetokounmpo and Adebayo are both top 3 defenders in the sport. They are both versatile and technically sound. I would argue there has never been better defensive pairing in the sport’s recent history and possibly not ever.

How much does Klay Thompson have in the tank?

The notion that new Heat sharpshooter Klay Thompson is washed is without biases. He is still very good at what he does best, that is knocking down threes. I am more interested in if he is able to reclaim other parts of the game he once had.

I do not expect him to be the defensive stopper he once was, but can he reclaim some of it? With Adebayo and Antetokounmpo behind him, Andrew Wiggins and Davion Mitchell on the wings with him he will be surrounded by an insane amount of defensive talent. This will allow him to pick and choose his battles. If he is able to lock down key possessions that could be massive for Miami.

Is Nikola Jovic going to continue his great FIBA play into the NBA?

Nikola Jovic has been up and down over the course of his career. Last season he was statistically one of the worst players in the league, especially in shooting. The big question is whether that was a one-time thing or if he really has regressed.

There is hope for Heat fans as Jovic has once again found a rhythm with the Serbian National team. If he is able to transition his smooth play into the NBA season it could solve a lot of problems for Miami this season. He looks to have his confidence back and that alone could be the thing he was missing.