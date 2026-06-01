If the Miami Heat somehow land Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, the player who would benefit the most is Bam Adebayo. The Miami Heat have made it clear that everyone except Bam is available in a Giannis trade.

In order to acquire Giannis, the Miami Heat will have to give up a lot of assets. The Heat are expected to center their trade package around Kel’el Ware, Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović, and three first-round picks. The Heat would lose a lot of their depth and would heavily rely on Bam Adebayo to be Giannis’ partner in crime.

Giannis Would Elevate Miami’s Defense

Mar 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) protects the basketball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bam has been the Miami Heat’s most important all-around player for years, and he has carried a huge workload on both ends of the floor. We all know that Bam has been the Miami Heat’s defense anchor. At times, he has been asked to guard all five positions, which is ridiculous for a center. Adding Giannis next to Bam would do him wonders. It would finally give Bam another elite frontcourt defender who is just as versatile as him.

The defensive fit between Bam and Giannis could become the best defensive duo in the NBA. Giannis is definitely still one of the most versatile defenders in the league. He can guard the point of attack and can protect the paint. Having Antetokounmpo flying around as a help defender would make Bam’s life significantly easier. Instead of constantly being the lone defensive superstar, Bam would now have another elite athlete to erase mistakes and dominate the paint.

Giannis Would Open Up Bam Offensively

Giannis and Bam would also create so many opportunities together in transition. Giannis is one of the best transition players in the NBA, and their size and athleticism would be so fun to watch. Giannis is still one of the most dominant offensive players in the NBA. He is relentless when it comes to getting downhill and attacking the rim. He forces defenses to collapse and build walls to prevent him from scoring. That attention would create far more open opportunities for Bam offensively.

Giannis' gravity would create more open looks for Bam from deep and mid-range. Bam would also be able to operate with more space and have a cleaner view of the basket. Giannis would become one of the Heat’s best playmakers and facilitators. He is an underrated passer, and he does a great job finding cutters and open shooters when he is double-teamed. I would love to see inverted pick-and-rolls and the Spain pick-and-roll options, which could be very effective.

Bam Could Reach Another Level

If the Heat successfully acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, the headlines will understandably focus on Miami finally landing another superstar. But the player who may benefit most from the move could be Bam Adebayo.