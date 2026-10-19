The Heat Player With the Most to Prove This Season

The Miami Heat are used to being overlooked. When the Heat were able to have a starting lineup including LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, they were respected. Since these seasons the Heat are consistently disrespected.

Even when Miami made 3 Eastern conference Finals, including 2 NBA Finals appearances, the Heat were still not looked at as threats by many. This season appears no different.

It Starts With One Guy

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) drives up the court as Brooklyn Nets center Day'ron Sharpe (20) follows on the play during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since the Milwaukee Bucks were able to win the NBA Title, they have had many seasons that would be classified as failures. This of course in important because now Giannis Antetokounmpo is the leader of the Heat.

It is interesting to think that a clear top 3 player in the NBA has a lot to prove but that is where the conversation surrounding Antetokounmpo has gone. It is all because of the recent seasons failures. Ever since he was named Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo has had difficulties leading his team to win payoff series let alone championships. Because of this many are starting to doubt if he can do it once again or at least get close.

With a fresh start in Miami, Antetokounmpo is looking to remind the world once again just how great he truly is.

What Others from OnSI Have to Say

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) high-fives with guard Davion Mitchell (2) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Jay Santos

“After a busy offseason, the Miami Heat have the potential to improve on last season’s 43-39 record. The addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo is a clear All-Star-caliber boost, but the same can’t be said about the 36-year-old Klay Thompson.

Last season, Thompson averaged 11.7 points per game on 38.3% three-point shooting. His recent injury concerns and decrease in scoring production are common for an aging star, though his stature as a starter has slipped. The five-time All-Star should be looking to prove that a level of longevity somewhat similar to former teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant is within his range.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"One of the reasons the Heat have a chance to be competitive right away is that they enter the season with several players who should be motivated for individual as well as collective reasons. Davion Mitchell is playing for a contract. Klay Thompson is playing to show he still has it. Tim Hardaway Jr. is finally with the team he followed when his father starred for it. Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic are playing to show they are worth their extensions. And Giannis, of course, has the highest ambitions of all, to win a title for a second franchise.

But for me, Bam Adebayo is the answer. He was anointed by the pillars of the franchise, from the front office to legends such as Alonzo Mourning and Chris Bosh and Udonis Haslem, as the next keeper of the culture. He has done nothing to betray anyone's trust. But now he needs to do more. He's not dealing with behind-the-scenes Jimmy Butler headaches anymore. He isn't at odds with another teammate, as he now seemingly was with Tyler Herro last season. He has a legitimate superstar to relieve pressure on the court and in the locker room. It's go time for Bam."