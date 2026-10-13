Is the Miami Heat's Starting Lineup set?

Many expect the Heat to run out a starting lineup made up of Davion Mitchell, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. The lineup has diversity and should work well together as 3 of the starters started for Miami last season, then Thompson and Antetokounmpo pair well together.

Really only one starting spot sees to be up for debate and that is the starting spot of Thompson. Many people lean towards Thompson due to his shooting, but he does have deficiencies in other aspects, notably on the defensive end. Some have brought up the exploration of starting someone else.

Does Anyone Else Have a Claim to be a Starter

Oct 3, 2026; Quebec City, Quebec, CAN; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) dribbles the ball against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first quarter at Videotron Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the Heat roster there really is only one name I think can make his claim to be a starter. That is Pelle Larsson. Heat fans are well accustomed the Larsson, as he has quickly become a fan favorite and developed a cult following.

Though I think Larsson has a legitimate claim to be a starter, the fit is better with Thompson. Though Thompson has the defensive issues, the other 4 starters make up for that. Thompson’s shooting fits perfectly with the lineup and that is something Larsson will not provide at the same rate.

When injuries occur or starters miss a game for whatever reason, then I do believe Larsson could slot into the starting lineup as long as it is not Antetokounmpo or Adebayo. Larsson has the versatility to help out in many situations, but Thompson just fits better,

What Others From OnSI Say:

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Klay Thompson (11) high-fives with guard Davion Mitchell (2) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tre Allen

“Looking at the current projected lineup of Mitchell, Klay, Wiggins, Giannis and Bam, I would say this is the set lineup that the Heat should go with for the season. Miami has to complement Giannis and how much attention he gets so spacing is the No.1 priority especially with Bam and him on the court. Obviously, you have one of the greatest shooters of all time in Klay, and you got two other players in Mitchell and Wiggins who both shot 40% from three and also provide great two way ability.

As great as Giannis is there also needs to be shot creation from other players like how Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday could in Milwaukee. Obviously, Bam can do that especially with more attention towards Giannis, I also think Wiggins and Mitchell are more than capable of finding their own shot as well.”

Ryan Kaminski

“A starting unit of Davion Mitchell-Klay Thompson-Andrew Wiggins-Giannis Antetokounmpo-Bam Adebayo looks contender-ready clean on paper. Why bother fixing something that isn’t broken? While Pelle Larsson is turning heads in local Miami circles, the positives of sticking with that starting five are pretty clear until proven otherwise: elite team defense, great inside out offense, good connective playmaking.

Maybe the need for halfcourt playmaking from a ball-handler other than the bigs to initiate halfcourt offense becomes so glaringly necessary that it forces a shakeup, and knowing Eric Spoelstra’s adaptability, the starting five in could change by the night if he felt like it.

Let this unit and all lineups featuring Miami’s best players rack up some playing time first; their level of play will ultimately answer this question, on top of the ever-changing factors like availability, matchup, and the hot hand.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"This is the first time in forever that the Heat lineup felt complete from the opening of the season, and there's no reason to believe that Spoelstra will deviate for a while. But that doesn't mean that it will be the same every night. Expect Thompson to get some rest nights and, for those, while it may seem obvious to insert Larsson or Tim Hardaway, Jr., the coach has shown in the past that he would prefer not to disrupt the bench rotation.

That means you could see someone like Myron Gardner get spot starts, not only for Thompson but also for Wiggins when the latter is out. Gardner's three-point shot has improved, and Spoelstra likes the 'Mayhem' that the young agitator offers.

Also, don't assume the starting lineup is the closing lineup. Larsson will regularly be in there somewhere, either for Thompson or Mitchell or even occasionally Wiggins, depending on the matchup."