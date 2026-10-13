The Miami Heat are expected to be much improved from last season. The biggest reason is of course the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason. The addition of Antetokounmpo has greatly increased the intrigue in the Heat across the nation.

With the increased attention the stars are driving most of the discussion and rightfully so. When you add a player that has won 2 MVP trophies and a DPOY trophy then there is much to talk about. The thing is though basketball is more than just one individual player, it takes a team to accomplish greatness.

There is a trickle down nature to the discussion, obviously the last man on the roster is not going to command the attention. Despite this being the natural progression there is still one Heat player that is being overlooked.

This Heat Player Deserves More Attention

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stars are the engines of teams that can change the trajectory of a franchise, but the role players can make or break a season. Role players are the unsung heroes or villains of the NBA, they do not get the attention they deserve for good or bad.

For the Heat the one role player not getting attention is Simone Fontecchio. Fontecchio resigned with the Heat this offseason in a move that went under the radar. With everything else the Heat accomplished it was easy to overlook it. People need to be cautious because Fontecchio could make a big impact on the team.

Why Simone Fontecchio Could Make a Big Impact

Oct 3, 2026; Quebec City, Quebec, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Jaden Bradley (8) dribbles the ball against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) during the first quarter at Videotron Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NBA superstars demand a lot of attention from defenses, especially stars that dominate the paint like Antetokounmpo. This means shooters are at an even bigger premium. Forcing the defense to choose to rotate on a shooter or leaving Antetokounmpo one on one is a losing battle both ways.

Fontecchio is a more than capable shooter and just as importantly he is willing to let it fly at every opportunity. This mixed with the gravity of Antetokounmpo should give nightmares to opposing defenses.

His Role Could Grow as the Season Goes on

Oct 3, 2026; Quebec City, Quebec, CAN; Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio (0) dribbles the ball against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Videotron Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA season is a long season and there is bound to be injuries making players miss time. Fontecchio already fits the scheme and will get playing time, but his size can help him pick up even more minutes.

Fontecchio has a big frame and is willing to use his body. This means he can have more versatility in the players he can replace. Whether it be a guard or a wing he can slot into the lineup for extra minutes.

Simone Fontecchio might not be the biggest name on the Heat nor close to the most important player. Despite this fans and the media need to be careful before overlooking him so quickly. Fontecchio could certainly be a massive difference maker in key moments for the Heat this season.