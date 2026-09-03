The Miami Heat having two legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidates shouldn't surprise anybody.

ESPN recently released its predictions for the award, and Giannis Antetokounmpo finished second in the poll while Bam Adebayo tied for fourth.

My first thought when I saw it? I think they have the two Heat players in the wrong order.

If I'm picking which one has the better chance of actually winning Defensive Player of the Year next season, I'm going with Adebayo.

That's not a knock on Antetokounmpo; he’s still a great defender, and he's already won the award. We know how dominant he can be defensively. But I don't think Miami needs that version of Giannis every night anymore. His job will be different for the Miami Heat.

Giannis Doesn't Need To Carry The Defense

Miami went out and got Antetokounmpo because it needed a superstar. It needed somebody who could take over offensively, get to the rim, and consistently give the Heat 25-plus points every single night. That's where I expect most of his energy to go, running the offense.

Antetokounmpo hasn't been the same defensive force he was when he won DPOY in 2019. He averaged a career-low 0.7 blocks last season, and he's averaged at least one steal just once over the past four seasons. That doesn't mean he's suddenly a bad defender; that’s so far from the truth.

I just don't think Erik Spoelstra needs to ask a 31-year-old Giannis to carry the offense and then spend the entire regular season playing like he's trying to win another DPOY.

I Actually Think Giannis Helps Bam's DPOY Case

We've watched Adebayo spend years doing basically everything defensively for Miami. He has been the defensive anchor for years. He’s asked to do everything: guard the center, switch onto the point guard, help with the point of attack, protect the rim. Bam has been an amazing defender, and for once Adebayo has another elite defensive big next to him who can rebound, protect the rim, and erase mistakes. Giannis can roam. Bam can switch. They can change responsibilities depending on the matchup.

The Heat, as a better defensive team overall, with Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, and Giannis, will help Bam in his pursuit of his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

I expect Miami to be one of the best defensive teams in basketball. They have too much size, length, and versatility not to be.

Mar 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) takes a shot over San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Biggest Problem Is Wemby

Of course, there's one pretty massive issue with this entire argument.

Victor Wembanyama.

ESPN's poll wasn't exactly close. Wembanyama received 108 points. Antetokounmpo was second with only 20. Chet Holmgren had 13, while Adebayo and Amen Thompson had 12 each.

So we're talking about everybody chasing Wembanyama right now. If he's healthy and San Antonio is good, which they will be, it's going to be extremely difficult for anybody to beat him.

I can still see the path for Adebayo, though. Miami needs to win a lot of games. The Heat need to finish near the top of the league defensively. Bam needs to get credit for holding everything together. If all three happen, why can't he win it?

He's been in the DPOY conversation for years. He's made six All-Defensive teams. The reputation is already there. Now he might finally have the roster around him to turn all of that into an actual trophy. ESPN has Giannis ahead of Bam entering the season. I don’t think that will be the case, as Giannis will be too busy carrying the Heat’s offense.

Let Bam go chase the award that has escaped him his entire career.