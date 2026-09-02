3 Miami Heat Players Most Likely to Win NBA Awards
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The Miami Heat are in prime position to return to the top of the NBA. After making the monster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo they have completely turned over their roster, and are plenty primed to make a deep playoff run.
But the addition of Antetokounmpo brings more National attention to the Miami Heat, which can help certain individuals to their own personal accolades.
So here are the three Miami Heat players most likely to win an NBA Award.
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo- MVP
The Miami Heat acquired Giannis, and they expect him to be the player the entire NBA knows he is. Antetokounmpo is a 2-time MVP, and a third isn't out of the question. With the 65-game minimum, a healthy season would nearly ensure he's in the conversation. Antetokounmpo averages nearly 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists per night, he looks to be refocused and rejuvenated in his new home. If Antetokounmpo can lead the Miami Heat to a top 3 seed in the East, a third MVP may be coming home.
2. Bam Adebayo- Defensive Player of The Year
Listen, this award is long overdue for Bam Adebayo. He is asked to do more than any player in the association; he constantly anchors the Miami Heat defense to the top of the NBA and is a 6-time All-Defensive player. Adebayo doesn't fill the stat sheet with steals and blocks, but it is the stuff that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. When the Heat were amongst the top of the NBA, Adebayo constantly was a defensive player of the year candidate and will now play alongside the best defensive player in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo.
3. Pelle Larsson- Sixth Man of The Year
Larsson has slowly become one of the Miami Heat's most discussed assets, and I would like to say that this growth has been coming since his rookie season. Larsson had gotten praise from former teammate Jimmy Butler, he was always a high energy and impact player, and now he's put it on National display. It started last year during the regular season and has leaked into FIBA. With the additions of Klay Thompson, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Pelle Larsson will likely be asked to anchor the Miami Heat's bench unit. His ability to handle the blow, slow down the game, and drive for the basket give him the same runway as Jaime Jaquez Jr. who came second in Sixth Man of The Yeat voting just last season.
Should the Miami Heat have a good season each of these three players will be well in line to get these awards. The situations are right, the circumstances are there, and now the Miami Heat and these three players must perform.
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Austin also writes for the Five Reasons Sports Network, covering all South Florida sports. As a current athlete, Austin specializes in in-depth analysis, player profiles, combining on-field knowledge with strong storytelling to cover football, basketball, and beyond. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Business Management at Webber International University. Twitter: @austindobbins13