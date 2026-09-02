3 Miami Heat Players Most Likely to Win NBA Awards

The Miami Heat are in prime position to return to the top of the NBA. After making the monster acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo they have completely turned over their roster, and are plenty primed to make a deep playoff run.

But the addition of Antetokounmpo brings more National attention to the Miami Heat, which can help certain individuals to their own personal accolades.

So here are the three Miami Heat players most likely to win an NBA Award.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo- MVP

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) is introduced as a new member of the team by Miami Heat president Pat Riley (left) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (right) during a press conference at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Miami Heat acquired Giannis, and they expect him to be the player the entire NBA knows he is. Antetokounmpo is a 2-time MVP, and a third isn't out of the question. With the 65-game minimum, a healthy season would nearly ensure he's in the conversation. Antetokounmpo averages nearly 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists per night, he looks to be refocused and rejuvenated in his new home. If Antetokounmpo can lead the Miami Heat to a top 3 seed in the East, a third MVP may be coming home.

2. Bam Adebayo- Defensive Player of The Year

Sep 15, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo (13) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during overtime in game one of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2020 NBA Playoffs at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Listen, this award is long overdue for Bam Adebayo. He is asked to do more than any player in the association; he constantly anchors the Miami Heat defense to the top of the NBA and is a 6-time All-Defensive player. Adebayo doesn't fill the stat sheet with steals and blocks, but it is the stuff that doesn't show up on the stat sheet. When the Heat were amongst the top of the NBA, Adebayo constantly was a defensive player of the year candidate and will now play alongside the best defensive player in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also sad that Bam is just never included in DPOY convos lol. I get that he doesn't quite have some of the rim protection impact stuff and that's insanely Important, but what he's asked to do is incredibly difficult. Kinda reminds me of cornerbacks who play a ton of zone with… — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) September 1, 2026

3. Pelle Larsson- Sixth Man of The Year

Apr 1, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dunks against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larsson has slowly become one of the Miami Heat's most discussed assets, and I would like to say that this growth has been coming since his rookie season. Larsson had gotten praise from former teammate Jimmy Butler, he was always a high energy and impact player, and now he's put it on National display. It started last year during the regular season and has leaked into FIBA. With the additions of Klay Thompson, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Pelle Larsson will likely be asked to anchor the Miami Heat's bench unit. His ability to handle the blow, slow down the game, and drive for the basket give him the same runway as Jaime Jaquez Jr. who came second in Sixth Man of The Yeat voting just last season.

Should the Miami Heat have a good season each of these three players will be well in line to get these awards. The situations are right, the circumstances are there, and now the Miami Heat and these three players must perform.