The last time a Heat season opener carried this much noise, LeBron James was wearing number 6 when Miami lost against Boston back in 2010.

Both of these teams are trying to be something new. Miami traded for Giannis Antetokounmpo and brought in veterans like Klay Thompson, Bobby Portis, and Tim Hardaway Jr. Minnesota traded away Julius Randle and Naz Reid while bringing in LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga. The Wolves are coming off 49 wins and a trip to the second round while Miami was eliminated in the play-in tournament. Here's what I'll be watching.

1) How many points Miami scores in the first 7 seconds of a possession

Miami led the NBA in transition points last season and ranked 23rd in how efficiently it scored them. It had the volume but not a consistent finisher. Tonight is the first real look at what happens when the finisher arrives. Watch what happens after a Heat stop. If Bam or Giannis secures the rebound and the ball is at the rim before Minnesota's defense turns around, that's the most effective form of offense that Miami can manufacture. If Miami walks it up and runs sets, the old habits are still win

WHAT A SEQUENCE BY GIANNIS OMG pic.twitter.com/5CaFTv8UL5 — Heat Clips 🎬 (@MiamiClip) October 15, 2026

2) Bam's minutes

Bam Adebayo missed the last two preseason games with right groin tightness. "I should be ready to go Wednesday," he said, while admitting the staff was holding him back because he'd have played through it. That's about as Bam Adebayo as it gets.

He'll play. The question is how much, and whether Spoelstra staggers him and Giannis or plays them together for long stretches. With Gobert anchoring the other side, the Heat may lean on the two-big look to keep Minnesota off the glass. If his minutes look capped, that might be something to look at as it could become something that they manage.

NBA.com

3) Davion Mitchell against LaMelo Ball

Ball is probably the most creative passer Mitchell will see all month, and the Wolves are going to push the pace with him and Anthony Edwards in the same backcourt. Mitchell is the front of Miami's defense and head of the snake. Everything Giannis and Bam do behind him depends on whether he can keep Ball from turning the corner.

Ball's decision-making has always run hot and cold. A defender like Mitchell, who sits low and draws charges, can make a hot night cold in a hurry which is why he has earned himself the moniker “off-night”. If Ball finishes with more turnovers than assists, Miami probably wins.

Tip is 7:30 on ESPN. Enjoy the noise. It's been a while.