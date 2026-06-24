The Heat accomplished the hardest part. They acquired a megastar in a blockbuster trade. They cashed in their home-grown drafted chips and draft capital for a gently used former NBA Finals MVP in Giannis Antetokounmpo. He will immediately form a super front court with all world defensive stopper Bam Adebayo. The work isn’t done yet for the front office. They must fill out a roster that compliments these two stars.

The first part of that challenge starts tomorrow on the second night of the 2026 NBA draft. Miami retained their 41st overall pick. This pick must be someone who can contribute right away and preferably hit the three ball. They could get front court depth behind the stars with one of the stretch bigs or take a guard prospect. A lot of what they decide will depend on what they believe can be down with Andrew Wiggins who could opt in or out of his massive 30-million-dollar player option and Norman Powell who is a restricted free agent.

Pick No. 41

With the 41st pick in the 2026 NBA draft the Miami Heat select…. Emanuel Sharp Houston

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) shoots the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Pick No.41 Emanuel Sharp

STATS

HT: 6’4

WT: 208

Age: 22.29

PPG: 15.5

REB: 3.0

AST: 1.7

BLK: .1

STL: 1.2

FG: 41.3%

3PT: 37.2%

FT: 89.1%

Strengths

Excellent lateral agility

Good speed

Good shooter on volume

Good positional defender

Good POA defender

Strong

Turnovers

Toughness

Opportunities to improve

Ball handling

Wingspan

Hand Size

Rim Finishing

Ideal Fit with Miami

The Heat need shooting and they need the player to be able to play right away. Emanuel Sharp fits the bill. He played tons of big games at Houston under one of the best coaches in college basketball in Kelvin Sampson. Sampson said, “His teams win 30 games every year” That is not because of his threes, but it is because of his toughness, defense and the fact that he can shoot, and that is why we recruited him. But his heart and attitude brings that out”.

That is exactly the kind of tough gritty teammate you want to put around Giannis and Bam. He shots it on volume averaging 7.1 threes per game. Averaging 37.2% from deep draining shots from all over the court. His percentage should improve on a Giannis lead team because of his gravity. The wings and short corner threes should be open all game long.

Sharp won’t be picked on defensively. He doesn’t have a big wingspan, but he is quick laterally, physically strong and smart. You combine that with his toughness and experience, and you have a player who won’t back down from any challenges. He is a winner and has been one for a long time. The Heat has the ultimate goal and that is to win. They want to not just win a playoff spot but a championship. If you get the opportunity to add a proven winner that can play both sides of the ball without demanding usage, that’s a win for the front office.

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