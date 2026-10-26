The Most Surprising Players for the Miami Heat Through Three Games

The Miami Heat have gotten off to a disappointing start to the 2026-27 NBA season, losing their first three games. While expectations were high entering the year, Miami has struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor. There have been issues with self-creation, playmaking, and rebounding, leaving plenty of questions about the roster early in the season.

However, not everything has been negative. Davion Mitchell has emerged as a productive playmaker, while Bobby Portis Jr. has provided valuable shooting and rebounding off the bench. With the Heat searching for answers at 0-3, these two players have been among the few bright spots worth highlighting.

Davion Mitchell

Oct 24, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) reacts after scoring a basket and drawing a foul during the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Miami Heat are certainly lacking in the self-creation and playmaking departments, Davion Mitchell isn't to blame. Mitchell has been one of Miami's best players through the first three games, averaging 17 points and 8.7 assists while shooting 46.7% from three-point range.

Miami needs Mitchell to take a leap this season, and he is off to a great start despite the team's winless record. His ability to facilitate the offense and knock down outside shots has been a major positive for a team that has struggled to find consistent production.

Mitchell also understands that a difficult start can provide valuable lessons for a team still trying to find its identity. Following the Heat's 0-3 start, Mitchell spoke about the positives the team can take away from its early struggles.

“The motto of our group is ‘Pain.’ We’re going through pain and we love that because you learn so much from it. The preseason we were all up and winning games and now we’re losing games. Now we can learn from each other so that’s the positive”. Davion Mitchell

Davion Mitchell on the positives with the 0-3 start:



“The motto of our group is ‘Pain.’ We’re going through pain and we love that because you learn so much from it. The preseason we were all up and winning games and now we’re losing games. Now we can learn from each other so… pic.twitter.com/1bvjhE5LL7 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 25, 2026

While the results have not been there, Mitchell's individual performance gives Miami reason for optimism. If he can maintain this level of play, he could become an important piece of the Heat's long-term plans.

Bobby Portis Jr.

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons forward John Collins (20) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Bobby Portis (95) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Portis Jr. has also been a pleasant surprise for Miami after arriving as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Portis is averaging 10 points, six rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 46% from beyond the arc off the bench.

His production addresses two important needs for the Heat. Miami has struggled on the glass, making Portis' rebounding particularly valuable, while his three-point shooting provides the floor spacing the team needs from its frontcourt.

Portis has also held his own defensively, making his impact even more impressive. Through the first three games, he is the only player in Miami's rotation averaging a positive plus-minus, sitting at +2.67 per game.

Bobby Portis on the Heat’s lack of rebounding so far:



“It’s a new era of NBA ball now. Lot of teams are crashing 3-4 guys. Lot of long rebounds with people shooting a ton of 3s. We need boxes and elbows, gang rebounds. Dont just rely on one person. Everybody finish the game with… pic.twitter.com/R94jpAWFTG — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) October 25, 2026

For a team searching for answers after an 0-3 start, Portis has provided reliable production in multiple areas. His ability to rebound, stretch the floor, and contribute defensively has made him one of the few consistent bright spots on the roster.

The Bottom Line

Through three games, Mitchell and Portis are the only players who clearly stand out as surprises in a positive way. Giannis Antetokounmpo has largely performed as expected, while much of the remaining roster has struggled to meet expectations.

An 0-3 start is far from ideal, but Miami has at least found two players producing at a high level. The bigger question is whether the rest of the roster can catch up before the Heat dig themselves into a deeper hole.