The Miami Heat should be back into contention in the Eastern Conference. The offseason went as close to perfect as one could hope for. The team is back to being relevant but so has a lot of teams in the East. The conference as a whole is drastically improved which means that Miami will have no cake walk in the regular season or the playoffs.

The team might be much improved, but they will still rely on several key players for specific roles the team needs. Some of these are obvious like paint scoring, which will fall largely on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shoulders. Others are not as obvious, and then others are arguably the most important.

The Point Guard Needs to Set the Tone

Oct 14, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) looks to pass the ball as Brooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) defends during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since being traded to the Miami Heat, Davion Mitchell has been a perfect fit. He has always been known for his sensation point of attack defense and that has continued. His defense has been a consistent weapon that has terrorized opposing point guards. The surprise has been on the offensive end.

Since coming to Miami, Mitchell has quietly been very good on the offensive end of the floor. His three point shooting has been spectacular, shooting an impressive 41% from behind the arc. This shooting has helped open up other aspects of his game, like his driving ability. What Mitchell lacks in height he more than makes up for it in strength. His drives are brutal to defend as he is more than willing to initiate contact, which allows him to bump the defenders off their spot.

Why Mitchell’s Level of Play Matters so Much

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reason that Davion Mitchell’s level of play matters so much is simply due to the lack of depth at the position. Behind Mitchell Miami really only has one other point guard, which being Dru Smith. Smith is a spectacular defender but does not offer much on the offensive end. If Mitchell regressed, then the Heat would be faced with a dilemma.

The primary ball handler will almost certainly be Giannis Antetokounmpo and rightfully so. No matter how Mitchell plays, which should remain true. The issue presents on times when Antetokounmpo is not on the court, or they want him off ball. They need someone to initiate offense and like I mentioned that is not the strong suit of Smith.

Davion Mitchell continuingly his level of play would give the Heat elite defense and also a quality offensive player. Despite what many might try to save Davion Mitchell is a more than serviceable starting point guard. If he were to regress though Miami could have trouble brewing.