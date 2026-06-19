We are approaching the (likely) end of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga as the NBA Draft is now just days away. The Miami Heat have long been in the hunt for Giannis, before this season, at the trade deadline, and ultimately now, into the 2026 NBA offseason.

Miami hasn't landed a "superstar" since Jimmy Butler, and they have now been a play-in team for four straight seasons, regardless of whether they made the NBA Finals or ultimately missed the playoffs.

So the Miami Heat's package is appealing, and consists of Tyler Herro, the 13th overall picks, more picks, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and potentially one of Kasparas Jakucionis or Pelle Larsson.

Many, like Bobby Marks below have highlighted the appeal of Miami's package.

“I still think it’s Miami. They check the three boxes MIL would be looking for. A win now player with Tyler Herro the former All Star… young players on controllable contracts with Kel’el Ware and Jaime Jaquez. Then you look at the draft equity. Miami has the 13th pick in this draft” Bobby Marks

Bobby Marks says the Miami Heat make the most sense for the Bucks to trade Giannis:



“I still think it’s Miami. They check the three boxes MIL would be looking for. A win now player with Tyler Herro the former All Star… young players on controllable contracts with Kel’el Ware… pic.twitter.com/QpXkZqPr2V — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 19, 2026

And it's true, Miami's package gives the Bucks the perfect mix of future draft assets and young players, one that they could flip into more pieces, especially in the likely scenario, a multi-team trade.

I think you have to have something concrete by the night of the draft. I think certainly if you’re looking at a team like Miami who’s at pick 13, I think if you’re the Bucks you want to have an idea because you’re basically picking for the Heat in that situation. Let’s say something happens over the weekend; can you take 10 and 13 and potentially get into the top 8 in this draft? Bobby Marks

This is probably going to be a very large multi-player trade. There might open up opportunities for 3rd, 4th, even 5th teams Brian Windhorst

Brian Windhorst and Bobby Marks on Giannis to Miami:



Windy: This is probably going to be a very large multi player trade. There might open up opportunities for 3rd, 4th, even 5th teams



Bobby: I think you have to have something concrete by the night of the draft. I think… pic.twitter.com/yUM7wXCrom — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 19, 2026

And all this noise, isn't for nothing. The Milwaukee Bucks created a self-imposed deadline of the NBA Draft weeks ago and have been reportedly acting as if they will have multiple lottery selections in this year's draft, something that fits a package from, the Miami Heat.

Then, it's about Tyler Herro a Milwaukee native, who is garnering interest from team like the Detroit Pistons, who could be one of the potential teams that helps facilitate this trade. They own the 21st pick in this year's draft and have the salary capable of matching Tyler Herro's contract.

There is a reason for all this noise, now the question is.

Can the Miami Heat seal the deal, or will another team come in and steal their whale yet again.