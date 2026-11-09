Tools for Erik Spoelstra to Fix the Miami Heat's Broken Bench

We Have Enough.

That's typically been Erik Spoelstra's slogan, in many past seasons, when the Miami Heat were without core players. The Heat coach would immediately and intensely attempt to empower his reserves, and eliminate any excuses, by espousing the virtues of those who were still available.

This season, the Heat have been much healthier than in past seasons, so he hasn't been forced to dive deeper into his bench because of a flurry of regulars' absences. And yet, it has become clear so far that the Miami Heat do not have enough, at least not enough players who are consistently capable of providing solid minutes. That's a major reason that Miami is a disappointing 4-6, with one game left on their road trip (Utah on Tuesday against the Jazz) before returning home for a tough-back-to-back against Cleveland and Detroit.

The Heat are 26th out of 30 NBA teams in bench scoring per game, and 30th in field goal percentage. That's through just 10 games, but in nine of those 10 games, Pelle Larsson was a reserve, and he was actually Miami's most reliable option until Spoelstra moved him to the starting lineup on Sunday in Sacramento in place of the acutely struggling Andrew Wiggins.

And while the Heat secured a 114-108 against the clumsy Kings, it came in spite of the bench group -- 78 total minutes split between four players, and just 16 points.

That's not sustainable for success.

So how does Spoelstra get "enough" from his subs?

Here are 3 options:

1. More of the Rookie

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How did a second-round pick become one of Spoelstra's most trusted players, already, to the point that he was out there in crunch time on Sunday night? Well, Ryan Conwell Jr. competes. His energy extends to both ends, and that's why Spoelstra has been comfortable getting him in the rotation sooner than rookies typically earn that with him. For now, Spoelstra has been using Conwell a lot with starting point guard Davion Mitchell, which allows the four-year collegian to play off the ball. But eventually, Spoelstra may need to put the ball in Conwell's hands more often. No, he's not polished as a playmaker, but it's not like you want Wiggins or Tim Hardaway Jr. dribbling more than they already do. Spoelstra could play Dru Smith some with Conwell, which will give Mitchell a rest -- Smith partnered with last year's rookie combo guard Kasparas Jakucionis some before Jakucionis was sent to Milwaukee in the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. Whatever he decides, Spoelstra can't use Conwell less, and it doesn't appear he will.

2. OK, Niko

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It's hard to believe what's happened to Nikola Jovic over the past four-plus seasons, from first round pick who was attractive to Miami for his playmaking potential (with defensive concerns), to someone who is trusted more on the defensive than offensive side. Spoelstra can't seem to find a regular role for Jovic, even after the forward signed the extension that kicked in this season -- and Jovic can't seem to find his outside spot-up spot in his limited minutes without any rhythm. Maybe it's time to just give Jovic a longer run. It won't be perfect, and he may prove turnover prone, but he also might regain some confidence if he's out there for at least six minutes at a time, a couple of stints per game. Who does he play in front of? Well, anyone, but at this stage, Bobby Portis Jr. shouldn't be a nightly guarantee. After a hot start, Portis has struggled with his shooting the last couple of weeks, and his defensive shortcomings make him a liability when that happens.

3. A Little ... Mayhem?

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We haven't seen much of Myron Gardner, not since Anthony Edwards heard the combative wing a little too often in the season opener, and used it as inspiration to light Kaseya Center on fire with his shooting. Spoelstra wasn't thrilled with Gardner's bench behavior, but that shouldn't keep him from getting on the court. The Heat have taken the time to develop Gardner, and he played well in spots last season, even as a starter. Why keep him around if you won't give him a try? At least he won't shrivel under the expectations, as Wiggins and Hardaway Jr. have so far. It doesn't necessarily need to be a permanent thing (Hardaway Jr. and especially Wiggins need to eventually get it together for the Heat to get rolling), but at this point, 12 minutes of "Mayhem" in one contest might be enough to breath life into the bench.