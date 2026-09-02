The Miami Heat like the rest of the NBA world has been awaiting the decision of the NBA about the Los Angelos Clippers and Kawhi Leonard investigation. The wait is no more as according to the ESPN’s Shams Charania the NBA has made their decision.

The NBA comes down on the Clippers, but not really Leonard.

According to Charania the LA Clippers will be penalized five first round draft picks, the years 2029-2033. Clippers owner Steve Balmer is also fined $30 Million and suspended for one year. Other members of the Clippers front office were also penalized and suspended.

BREAKING: The NBA has ruled on the Los Angeles Clippers in for salary cap circumvention investigations on Kawhi Leonard after yearlong probe -- stripping the franchise of 5 first-round picks, issuing a $30 million fine to owner Steve Ballmer and suspensions for Ballmer, Lawrence… pic.twitter.com/JCV5bI88BE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2026

As for Leonard he escapes with only having to pay a $700,000 restitution for “improper benefits”, his contract will not be voided nor will he be suspended.

What this means for the Miami Heat and the Eastern Conference.

As for any big move in the NBA this news does not only affect the teams mentioned, but the whole league. Leonard avoiding any major punishment will have massive implications on the Eastern Conference and NBA as a whole.

Currently the news would point to Leonard still being traded to the Toronto Raptors. Which would be a massive addition to an already formidable team. This would be a big blow to the Heat and any other conference contenders.

The East has greatly improved and added much star power this offseason. There are bound to be good teams missing the playoffs and Toronto adding Leonard even furthers that. The Raptors were already a good team, finishing 5th in the conference last season, now they have one of the most complete players in the league.

Feb 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Kawhi Leonard (2) attempts a dunk against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Does it change the outlook on the Heat’s Season?

The biggest question is, does Leonard not being suspended or voided by the NBA change the way Heat fans should think about the upcoming season? That answer is an easy no. The Heat still greatly improved their team and will still be contenders in the East. It will just be harder to accomplish their goal of a championship.

By no means does this move make the Raptors a clear favorite in the conference either. It just adds more depth of teams that should be very good this next season. Miami is still very much in the mix. They just now know they have another team that can come close to matching their best player.

Toronto will be a scary team this season, but the Heat should not be scared. If you were confident in the Heat before this news, stay confident. The Heat are still the same team they were before the news, just another team got better. Miami has never run from competition, in fact they typically embrace the challenge.