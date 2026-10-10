Why Miami's Backup Point Guard Might Not Be Exactly Who You Think

The point guard position for the Miami Heat has begun to get a lot of discussion. Whether it be people doubting the starting spot with Davion Mitchell or the teams lack of experienced depth at the position, people just want to talk about the position group.

There really is no debate that Mitchell will and should be the starting point guard for Miami. He has certainly earned the right through his stellar play, especially in the Play-in and Playoffs. There is more of a debate when it comes to the back up spot though.

Who Should Be the Backup Point Guard?

Sep 28, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dru Smith (12) poses for a photo during media day at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When evaluating the option of who should be the backup point guard the first name that comes to mind is Dru Smith. Smith is an exceptional defender but does not add much consistent offense. This has led people to believe they need to improve the backup spot. Personally, I feel Smith has shown enough to be trusted with the role, but it is always good to have options.

Miami does have rookie guards that could see minutes as the backup point guard in Ryan Conwell and Tre Donaldson, but relying on two rookies is not the ideal scenario. Smith should get the bulk of the duties and then split time between non tradition point guards on the roster.

It would be wise for the Heat to lean into the strengths of their team. That being their star power and exception role players in other positions. Even when accounting for when Smith is on the court the primary ball handler should be someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo or even Pelle Larsson if they want a guard to initiate the offense.

So, even though the clear best option for the backup point guard spot is Dru Smith, Miami can rely on their other position groups to do the job that is typically reserved for a point guard.

Hear What Others from On SI Have to Say:

Oct 8, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Ryan Conwell (4) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Poole (3) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Jay Santos

“Davion Mitchell is a passable option at the starting point guard position. After that, Dru Smith’s experience over incoming Heat rookies Tre Donaldson and Ryan Conwell Jr. should secure his place as the main backup. Since Smith is recovering from a minor injury, Donaldson and Conwell should be looking to maximize their preseason opportunities to make a case for regular-season action. So far, Donaldson is winning that battle.”

Ethan J. Skolnick

"All signs were pointing to Dru Smith prior to his minor injury -- Erik Spoelstra trusts Smith and knows exactly what he will get, which is high-level disruptive defense and mostly staying out of the way on the offensive end. Smith's absence gave an opportunity to two rookies with different games, salary situations and upsides. While Ryan Conwell Jr. projects as more of a scorer, Donaldson (on just a two-way contract) is a natural point guard who gets the team into offense, and he's already developed chemistry with the starters. That's why it actually may Donaldson early in the season, though the Heat can't exceed his 50-game maximum for a two-way. But the real answer may be no one. Spoelstra has shown himself to be comfortable playing without a true point guard in the past and, with a lot of creation coming from the frontcourt, Pelle Larsson may be the secondary ballhandler who assumes more responsibility in certain lineups."