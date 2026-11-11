Which of Erik Spoelstra's Road Trip Changes Will Stick

Erik Spoelstra didn't fully push the panic button while the Heat were away from Miami.

But he may have grazed it.

With his team struggling to stop anyone, and at least two expected core contributors stumbling in every way, the Heat coach made some changes to massage a 3-2 road trip, which was the minimum that was projected against an opponent list that wasn't even a jaywalker's row, let alone a murderer's one. The three teams that Miami beat -- the Clippers, Kings and Jazz -- are now 4-26 combined.

But at least now the situation is stabilized a bit, after an 0-4 start. Miami is tied for seventh in the East with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who visit Friday night to start a Kaseya Center stretch that includes the Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder -- plus what will be an emotionally charged Vice City confrontation with the Milwaukee Bucks.

So, now the question is:

Was Spoelstra just trying to patch holes, in a grand game of Whack-A-Mole, or is he committed to some of the changes he made on the trip?

Let's evaluate:

1. The Starting Lineup Switch

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Barring an injury, this one looks like it's in cement. There was logic in starting Larsson off the bench, where the Heat needed his improved on-ball play, especially if Spoelstra wasn't comfortable with his backup point guard options. But he's needed more in the starting group at the moment for exactly what Spoelstra said -- his connectivity and energy. Wiggins is naturally laid-back, but that was taken to an extreme early this season, on both ends, and the lineup data (two-man, three-man, four-man and five-man) showed it. Every combination was worse with him in it. The offense hasn't been statistically stellar with Larsson in for Wiggins, but the defense has been much stingier. If he continues making a decent percentage from deep, and sustains that on increased volume, the offense should come around. Most important? Giannis Antetokoumpo looks more symbiotic with Larsson than Wiggins. So this will stick.

2. The Rookie's Rise

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You could see this coming, with the way the Heat -- from front office to coaches to players -- have spoken of Ryan Conwell Jr's maturity since he was drafted in the second round in June. Getting in the rotation this soon? That was a bit of a surprise, though Spoelstra has sometimes used road trips to blend in younger players. This was somewhat by necessity, simply because Tim Hardaway Jr. has been unplayable (and Spoelstra indeed did give THJ his first DNP-CD of the season on Monday after playing him just 18 minutes in the prior three games). But Conwell also has earned it, simply because he competes, especially defensively. The energy has changed when he enters, and he's helped take the pressure off Davion Mitchell at the point of attack. Does this stick? Well, oddly enough, since he came in as a shooter, that may depend on whether Conwell starts making more shots. He shot just 32 percent on the trip. Some of those need to start going down, or Hardaway will get another look.

3. The Other Pieces

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With the Heat ranking near the bottom in bench production and efficiency, even before Larsson -- the most impactful player -- moved up to the starting group, Spoelstra needs to find something else from somewhere. So he gave shots to Myron Gardner and Simone Fontecchio in the softest possible landing spot (Utah). They played 17 minutes between them, and didn't really help or hurt (they were a combined +2). Will he go to either more often? Maybe. But those 9th and 10th spots may be more of a game-to-game exercise. Dru Smith and Niko Jovic could be inserted if Spoelstra wants disruptive defense (Smith) or some overall versatility (Jovic, if he's not in his own head). Nothing here feels permanent. It will keep changing, based on circumstance.