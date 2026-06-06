The Miami Heat need to improve their roster this offseason if they want to climb back into the Eastern playoffs. The main goal is to acquire a potential All-Star or superstar, but Miami also has an opportunity to improve its depth through the Mid-Level Exception (MLE). With that in mind, I asked our writers at Sports Illustrated: Which player should the Heat target with the Mid-Level Exception this summer?

Austin Dobbins

May 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ayo Dosunmu (13) and forward Julius Randle (30) plays defense in the second half during game six of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Who the Miami Heat should sign with their MLE all depends on if the Miami Heat land Giannis Antetokounmpo. Should Miami land Giannis, its attention immediately shifts to shooting and defensive capabilities, specifically at the guard and wing positions. My main target would be Ayo Dosunmo. Dosunmo had a strong year, averaging 14/4/3 in Minnesota while shooting 50% from the floor and 41% from three. Ayo would be a good target for both depth and potential future development, as seen in his strong playoff run. If they can't land Ayo -- as he may want the full mid-level exception and Miami may not be able to offer that after a trade-- I would then look to the front court and get Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware some help --especially if they don't land Giannis-- Mitchell Robinson would be my first target. Adding another rim protector would enable both Bam and Kel'el Ware to guard higher up on the floor and secure Miami's interior while also instantly improving their defense.

Major Passons

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This is a loaded question, because I think it highly depends on whether the Heat are able to make a trade; their needs would shift quickly. There are rumors that LeBron might accept a pay cut to join a contender. If that is the case, I think he obviously is the number one choice. Not accounting for LeBron, I would choose someone like Mitchell Robinson from the New York Knicks to add depth, size, and rebounding, all things that the Heat desperately need.

Ethan J Skolnick

Apr 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (3) in action against the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

So much of this depends on whether the Miami Heat are able to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo. If they do, with Bam Adebayo, and they give up Tyler Herro and other guards to do it, the need for shooting and playmaking in the backcourt becomes more acute. So the target should be Ayo Dosunmo, who excelled in his short time with Minnesota following his acquisition from Chicago. But the likelihood is that the Timberwolves retain Dosunmo, especially with Donte DiVicenzo possibly out for the season. So the Heat should take a long look at Coby White, last seen splashing a game-tying shot in the Play-in Tournament against Miami. White has always hurt them, and he would be an ideal offensive energizer in a bench role. If the Heat can't get either, perhaps adding Mitchell Robinson to the frontcourt rotation for rebounding is the play. Now, if the Heat don't get Giannis? With the preference to keep 2027 cap space open, the MLE may not be used at all.