The Miami Heat were the fastest team in the NBA in 2025-26, despite not being efficient, scoring 1.10 points per possession in transition. It was about winning the possession battle and they were setting as few screens as possible, which also made it harder to trap players. There’s a good chance a lot of that play style returns in 2026-27 and it would be worth it with superior players handy.

Remember how Kevin Love was carving up opponents with long outlet passes in the 2023 playoffs? There’s no reason Giannis Antetokounmpo can’t do the same, and he is playing with three high-level athletes in the starting lineup in Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins and Bam Adebayo.

It’s possible this build will treat the fans to the most lobs since the Big-Three because their strong perimter defense will put them in the open court too. On top of that, it’s not like Klay Thompson is going to stop taking quick shots on the catch in transition, like he always has.

One benefit to playing fast is that it breaks down opponents’ legs. Ages ago, Pat Riley’s Los Angeles Lakers would do just that, having rivals breathing heavy and exhausted like they were in the championship rounds of a fight while it was still early in the second half. No one runs like them anymore, but the Heat were still able to wear out opponents last season with their two biggest offensive weapons missing a combined 73 outings.

Jul 16, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra speaks to reporters during an introductory press conference for Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (not pictured) at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, preserving Antetokounmpo is important, but the Heat, with great help from the trainers and the medical staff, found some formula for keeping bodies on the court last year as they had seven players log at least 70 games.

Age Is Not An Issue

He’ll turn 32 on Dec. 6, and he should be able to sustain that pace considering the shape he’s in and how his passing gifts mean he doesn’t always have to be out in front of the break. Keep in mind that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turned 32 the first year he took part in Showtime and they were quicker than the current Heat. Antetokounmpo is not as skilled as Abdul-Jabbar, but he is superior in athletic ability.

When they need to slow it down, calling a post-up and clear out for Antetokounmpo won’t be as automatic as running fist-up for Abdul-Jabbar, which was the set up for his skyhook, but his torque and physicality make it easy for him to overpower opponents down there.

It’s only the preseason, and the Heat have not played as much as others because of their trip to Canada, but they were swift against the Toronto Raptors and have the fastest pace through the exhibitions.

Antetokounmpo, who has an explosive first step, fits the system like a glove, not needing screens to attract extra defenders. He notably had seven offerings to 3-point shooters in a short burst of minutes against the Raptors and using him more as playmaker one elevates them significantly in the half-court. With him starting those actions, they'll move faster than they did with Tyler Herro.