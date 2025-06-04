Proposed Trade Delivers 7-Foot Scorer To Heat To Fill Jimmy Butler Void
If the Miami Heat's last season proved anything, it's that they need to add a reliable scorer to complement Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
One name has emerged as a potential option to give Miami the offensive firepower it needs to elevate its scoring: Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen. Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz proposed a potential trade that would send the three-level scorer to Miami, primarily to help offset the loss of six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.
Miami Heat Receive: F Lauri Markkanen
Utah Jazz Receive Receive: F Nikola Jović, G Terry Rozier, F Duncan Robinson, 2025 first-round pick (No. 20 overall via Golden State Warriors), 2030 first-round pick (top-five-protected)
"Trading Jimmy Butler left this roster desperate for another big-time scorer, something Markkanen proved he could be during the last three years in Utah," Swartz wrote. "We could see a huge front line in Miami with Markkanen, Kel'el Ware, and Bam Adebayo, giving this roster a good mixture of outside shooting and defensive versatility."
Markkanen averaged 19.0 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 34.6 percent from three last season. However, during his 2023 All-Star campaign, he posted 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and shot 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. He dropped in production but could still be a solid offensive weapon for a struggling Heat team.
"After averaging just 95.5 points per game in a first-round sweep, the Heat need an offensive boost that Markkanen would provide," Swartz wrote.
Although the Heat would be giving up significant perimeter talent in the proposed trade, Markkanen is more than capable of filling those gaps with his versatility while also adding a stronger interior presence. The move would also prompt young players like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Davion Mitchell to take on larger roles.
