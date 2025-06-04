Miami Heat's Kevin Love Hilariously Trolls Knicks After Tom Thibodeau Firing
The NBA has repeatedly shown no job is safe regardless of success.
The New York Knicks announced Tuesday they have relieved coach Tom Thibodeau of his duties. The decision comes just three days after the team was eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Miami Heat forward Kevin Love reacted to the news on Instagram by posting a popular video compilation of former WWE owner Vince McMahon going on a firing spree. Love captioned the post "James Dolan bringing Thibs into his office after he took the Knicks to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years…."
Knicks president Leon Rose showed gratitude to Thibodeau in a statement, but said, "Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction. We can't thank Tom enough for pouring his heart and soul into each and every day of being the New York Knicks head coach."
In the conference finals, the Knicks loss the first two games of the series at home before being closed out in six by the Pacers.
In five seasons with the Knicks, Thibodeau, 67, had a 226-174 record and led New York to the playoffs in four of those seasons. The firing also comes less than a year after he reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension to remain with the team.
