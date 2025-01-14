Report: Jimmy Butler Reiterated Trade Request in Meeting With Pat Riley
Suspended Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler apparently still hopes for a trade ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Tuesday that Butler reiterated his trade demand in a face-to-face meeting with Heat president Pat Riley last week.
Butler formally requested a trade Jan. 2. The Heat suspended him for conduct detrimental to the team a day later.
According to Charania, Butler said he will not sign a new deal this offseason. Butler can hit unrestricted free agency if he declines his $52 million player option.
Sources told Charania that Butler intends to use the player option as a “trade maneuver.”
Butler is nearing the end of a seven-game suspension. Charania reported Heat officials will meet later this week to “discuss the best route” with Butler.
Butler can return to the lineup Friday against the Denver Nuggets.
Neither Butler nor the Heat had addressed Charania’s reporting as of publication.
The 35-year-old Butler averages 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists.
LOWRY REPORTEDLY ‘FATIGUED’ BY BUTLER
Don’t feel bad if the Butler-Heat trade saga has worn you out in recent weeks.
At least one former Heat player might share your opinion.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Monday that ex-Heat guard Kyle Lowry became frustrated spending two-plus seasons playing with Butler.
“Sources say even Lowry, who remains as close away from the court as anyone to Butler, gradually grew fatigued by his teammate’s headstrong tendencies on the floor,” Fischer wrote.
Fischer said Lowry, now with the 76ers, declined to comment.
ALLEN SIDES WITH RILEY IN BUTLER FEUD
A significant number of former NBA players have sided with Butler during his feud with Riley.
Longtime Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen feels both are guilty—and he doesn’t want anyone ignoring Butler’s responsibility for the saga getting out of hand.
On a recent episode of Ticket and the Truth, Allen acknowledged he doesn’t like how Butler has handled himself lately.
Allen defended the Heat’s reluctance to extend Butler after injuries cost him 22 games last season.
“For a guy that played 75 percent during the regular season, how [are] you gonna ask for max money when you only wanna play one part of the season?” Allen asked.
“You know what this culture’s about,” Allen continued, adding, “Come win something for me, then we can holla.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Legend Rips Pat Riley for Disrespecting Jimmy Butler
Suns Podcaster Breaks Down Jimmy Butler’s Potential Fit With Kevin Durant
14-Year NBA Vet Blasts Heat President Pat Riley, Supporters
Heat Insider Explains How Team Decided on Jimmy Butler Suspension
MORE HEAT NEWS
Local Radio Host Suggests Miami Heat Hand Keys To 21–Year-Old
Former All-Star Blasts Pat Riley for Running Miami Heat Like a ‘Prison’
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.