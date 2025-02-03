Report: Mavericks Not Expected to Pursue Heat’s Jimmy Butler After Luka Doncic Trade
A Big Three featuring Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Jimmy Butler on the Dallas Mavericks certainly sounds intriguing.
Too bad such a trio appears unlikely.
ClutchPoints reported Sunday night the Mavericks are focused on “other avenues” ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. Dallas acquired All-Star center Anthony Davis and sent point guard Luka Dončić in a shocking overnight trade.
Heat and Mavericks fans alike may be excited about the idea of Butler landing in Dallas. However, the veteran forward’s $48.7 million salary—and $52 million player option—poses a significant problem.
“Without giving up Davis or Irving, Dallas could be forced to part ways with Klay Thompson, P.J. Washington, Quentin Grimes, and Daniel Gafford just to match Butler’s contract value,” ClutchPoints said.
Instead, the Mavericks will reportedly pursue a “scoring weapon” to partner with Irving in the backcourt.
It remains unclear what, if anything, the Heat will do before the deadline. Butler requested a trade Jan. 2 and is serving an unrelated indefinite suspension.
LOVE TROLLS BUTLER AFTER TRADE
While the basketball world shared their shock over the Davis-Dončić trade, Kevin Love poked fun at Butler yet again.
Love posted a video from the movie Punch-Drunk Love on Sunday morning. The clip features a profanity-laced conversation between Adam Sandler and Philip Seymour Hoffman’s characters.
“Jimmy getting Bernie on the line after the Luka+AD trade went down…” Love wrote, referring to Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee.
Butler said last month he approves of Love’s humor, even when it comes at his expense.
“I like Kev, but [he’s] not more petty than I am,” Butler told reporters, “and he’s giving me a run for my money.”
GARNETT FEARS BUTLER AFTERMATH
NBA legend Kevin Garnett passionately blasted Butler on his podcast, ripping the six-time All-Star for his recent conduct. The legendary forward said Butler’s behavior could convince teams to eventually forego giving guaranteed contracts.
“Non-guarantees are gonna come into our league, right here, for s--t like this,” Garnett declared.
Butler signed a three-year extension worth $146.4 million in 2021. His feud with the Heat stems partly from the two sides failing to reach another extension last summer.
“We f---- fought our ass through five or six g--damn lockouts to get to a point where … we protect the integrity of the talent,” Garnett said.
“And then that talent has a responsibility to come in and be professional and do your f---- job,” he continued.
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
NBA Insider Says Miami Heat Could Compromise in Jimmy Butler Trade Saga
New 3-Team Trade Proposal Sends Jimmy Butler to Contender, Gives Heat Flexibility
Ex-ESPN Star ‘Not Surprised’ Teams Possibly Reluctant to Add Jimmy Butler
NBA Champion Unsure Why Jimmy Butler Wary of Joining Title Contender
MORE HEAT NEWS
Heat Legend Says Pat Riley Refused to Draft Warriors Star
Dwyane Wade Reveals Kidney Removal Following Cancer Diagnosis
Legal Expert Outlines Potential Terry Rozier Scenario Amid Gambling Probe
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.