Report: Miami Heat Already In Talks Of Trading For Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat could be on the verge of adding another superstar this offseason. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Heat have already reached out to the Phoenix Suns about a potential trade for Kevin Durant.
Charania made the revelation while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show in Indianapolis in advance of tonight's game between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
"Miami is another team I’m told that has been engaged with the Suns over the last week," Charania said. "If you can bring Kevin Durant in with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo ... if you're, Miami you can compete.”
BAM CHEERS ON PANTHERS
The Florida Panthers are looking to defend their title over the Edmonton Oilers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Finals.
And they seemingly have the entire state of Florida on their side in this pursuit. Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo and legend Udonis Haslem were in attendance for Game 3, beating the drum to open Monday night.
The Panthers steamrolled to victory with a 6-1 performance, with six different players scoring. Florida is facing the Oilers for the second straight Finals.
“We’re a very deep team,” Panthers winger Brad Marchand said in the postgame interview. “That’s one of our strengths is the depth of the group from the front end to the back end to the goaltending.”
