Inside The Heat

Heat Pair $163 Million All-Star Guard With Tyler Herro In Seismic Trade Proposal

Anthony Pasciolla

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is interviewed after the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) is interviewed after the Heat defeated the Atlanta Hawks in overtime at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The backcourt of Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro was a colossal failure, as the former fell out of the Miami Heat's rotation by the end of the 2025 season.

Unless the Heat pull off an unexpected trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Herro isn't going anywhere after his first All-Star campaign. One of Miami's priorities this offseason should be to find a new guard partner for the 25-year-old.

The San Antonio Spurs, who have the No. 2 pick, find themselves in one of the most unique positions ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, which the Heat could take advantage of. San Antonio already has All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, but the consensus No. 2 prospect in the class is Rutgers backcourt star Dylan Harper.

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor proposes a trade between the Heat and Spurs, sending Fox to Miami.

Heat receive: Fox

Spurs receive: Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jović, the No. 20 pick, and unprotected firsts in 2030 and 2032

The logic behind this trade is quite simple for both parties. The Heat want to avoid running it back, which is accomplished in this scenario by adding a guard ready for a lucrative contract extension. Meanwhile, the Spurs commit to an even more youthful core around Victor Wembanyama by selecting Harper at No. 2 to pair alongside Castle.

Miami is parting with too many assets to view the 2026 season as a trial for Fox, who is entering the final campaign of a five-year, $163 million deal. If the Heat trade for him, the assumption is the front office is committing to a long-term backcourt of him and Herro.

MORE MIAMI HEAT ARTICLES

Heat Predicted To Strike If $175 Million Superstar Surprisingly Hits Trade Market

Heat Warned Against Kevin Durant Trade If Suns Demand 21-Year-Old Stud

Published
Anthony Pasciolla
ANTHONY PASCIOLLA

Anthony Pasciolla is a sports journalist who began covering the NBA in June 2023. A Philadelphia native, Anthony has experience covering the Philadelphia 76ers as a credentialed reporter. He has written for Miami Heat, Back In The Day Hoops, Kansas State Wildcats, and Illinois Fighting Illini on Sports Illustrated. His work also includes 76ers coverage for The Sporting News and previous stories for Athlon Sports and BasketballNews. When he’s not covering the NBA, you can find him spending time with friends and family or diving into the world of fantasy football. Follow him on X @AnthonyPasci or reach him via email at ampasciolla@gmail.com