Heat Pair $163 Million All-Star Guard With Tyler Herro In Seismic Trade Proposal
The backcourt of Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro was a colossal failure, as the former fell out of the Miami Heat's rotation by the end of the 2025 season.
Unless the Heat pull off an unexpected trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, Herro isn't going anywhere after his first All-Star campaign. One of Miami's priorities this offseason should be to find a new guard partner for the 25-year-old.
The San Antonio Spurs, who have the No. 2 pick, find themselves in one of the most unique positions ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, which the Heat could take advantage of. San Antonio already has All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox and reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, but the consensus No. 2 prospect in the class is Rutgers backcourt star Dylan Harper.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor proposes a trade between the Heat and Spurs, sending Fox to Miami.
Heat receive: Fox
Spurs receive: Duncan Robinson, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jović, the No. 20 pick, and unprotected firsts in 2030 and 2032
The logic behind this trade is quite simple for both parties. The Heat want to avoid running it back, which is accomplished in this scenario by adding a guard ready for a lucrative contract extension. Meanwhile, the Spurs commit to an even more youthful core around Victor Wembanyama by selecting Harper at No. 2 to pair alongside Castle.
Miami is parting with too many assets to view the 2026 season as a trial for Fox, who is entering the final campaign of a five-year, $163 million deal. If the Heat trade for him, the assumption is the front office is committing to a long-term backcourt of him and Herro.
