NBA Scout Believes New Heat Roster Is a Work in Progress: ‘I Don’t Know How These Pieces Fit’

Editor’s Note: For the upcoming Sports Illustrated 2026–27 basketball preview magazine that will hit newsstands in October, SI spoke to anonymous scouts around the NBA about all 30 teams.

The Heat finally reeled in a big fish this offseason, making a blockbuster trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo to pair the Greek superstar with Miami’s own Bam Adebayo. Pat Riley is notorious for his desire to hunt stars and finally got his man to lead the franchise into a new era after an unpleasant end to an otherwise successful Jimmy Butler tenure. It was pricy; acquiring the two-time MVP cost the Heat half its rotation, including All-Star Tyler Herro and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Jaime Jaquez Jr. But Riley knows superstars win championships in this league and didn’t hold back in his pursuit of Antetokounmpo.

After landing Giannis, Miami completed its offseason by seeking out shooting in the form of free agents Tim Hardaway Jr. and Klay Thompson. They join Davion Mitchell and Andrew Wiggins as the primary floor-spacers for the new star frontcourt; the rotation will be rounded out by carry-overs from last season like Pelle Larson, Nikola Jović and Simone Fontecchio.

At large that group checks most boxes needed to compete: a star scorer, several strong defenders and threatening shooters. But an anonymous NBA scout doesn’t believe the roster is a finished product—and contends the Heat are viewing it the same way. To start the season, that is.

“I have no idea how Miami is going to play,” the scout said to Sports Illustrated of the new-look Heat. “I don't know how the pieces fit together, but I don't think Miami is seeing it as these fit together. I think they're seeing it as we have assets that as the year goes on, we're going to find what piece is going to complement these two guys and then try to see what we can do together.”

Should the Heat go hunting for additions as the season goes on, there are several obvious areas of improvement. But the biggest is a table-setter, as Miami lacks a traditional point guard. The scout who spoke with SI pointed to that as the most glaring issue the roster faces , and the most likely problem area the front office will address.

“They need playmaking and shooting,” the scout expressed to SI. “I mean, those two, Adebayo and Antetokounmpo, it's going to be interesting seeing them playing together. Defensively, they're going to be really good inside. But they really need a guard that can create and get his own shot, but also find those two guys. There's only so much of Giannis just taking the ball up the court by himself. You saw what happened in Milwaukee, the ability to take the ball up the court himself—it's not like they won anything in the last few years.

“I know they really like Mitchell, but he's a sixth man. He's not a starting point guard. I'm excited to see Thompson play with them. I'm excited to see that. I think there is still something left. He’s not the defender he used to be, but he can still make a shot. But again, Klay needs somebody to get him a shot. So who is making these plays for these three guys?



“I think it's just, ‘We got Giannis. We were able to keep Bam. Now we signed a shooter, but this is going to be a revolving situation to figure out how to finish out the roster.’ I don't know. I still think they're going to work to get a point guard to run this thing.”

Offseason recap

Who’s in: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Nick Richards

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Nick Richards Who’s out: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, Kel’el Ware, Terry Rozier, Norman Powell

It was quite eventful in Miami this offseason, to say the least!

The Giannis trade sent homegrown talents Herro, Jaquez Jr. and Ware to the Bucks, as well as 2025 lottery pick Jakučionis. It also led to Miami’s decision to let Powell walk in free agency after the high-scoring guard earned an All-Star nod in his first and only season playing for Erik Spoelstra.

Unrelated to all that, Rozier was formally waived as he is facing federal charges related to the gambling scandal that rocked the NBA around this time last year.

Along with Giannis, the Heat landed Portis in the blockbuster trade to serve as a backup to both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo. His shooting skill means he could also play alongside his two star teammates in jumbo lineups if Spoelstra is brave enough to trot it out. The front office went out and added Hardway Jr. and Thompson to space the floor; Richards was the final free agency addition as depth at the five.

SI’s prediction for the 2026–27 Heat

The scout’s take generally aligns with the SI writers’ view of the Heat: it’s a better team than last year, but not quite dominant. There are too many questions about the roster’s playmaking ability outside Antetokounmpo and paper-thin depth could become a big worry very quickly. The Heat also reside in an improved East and will need time to mesh—which is true of any team acclimating a superstar talent, but particularly true of this team given Adebayo’s rather clunky fit alongside Giannis as two paint-dominant big men.

There’s more reason for hope in Miami than fans have enjoyed in a few years. But it’s tough to see this Heat team as currently constructed making a serious run in a much-improved East.

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