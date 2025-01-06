Social Media Compares Jimmy Butler, Tyreek Hill After Dolphins Star Addresses Future
Less than a week into the new year, 2025 is already miserable for Miami sports fans.
Heat forward Jimmy Butler started things off by requesting a trade last Thursday. Then, the Heat suspended Butler on Friday for conduct detrimental to the team.
If that wasn’t bad enough, the lowly Jazz blew out the Heat on Saturday night at home.
Then came Sunday.
Not only did the Dolphins miss the playoffs for the first time since 2021, but All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill essentially made his own trade request after Sunday’s loss to the dismal New York Jets.
“I’m opening the door,” Hill told reporters. “I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I got to do what’s best for my career.
“I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there,” Hill added.
Naturally, social media users compared Butler and Hill’s potential impending departures.
“Tyreek Hill & Jimmy Butler basically said we can own property in Miami but don’t mean I need to play for the teams anymore,” X (formerly Twitter) user @JeremyB69994883 wrote.
“Tyreek Hill and Jimmy Butler both want out of Miami in the middle of winter,” @AlfredoABrown noted. “The snowbirds are absolutely flabbergasted.”
X user @sirdibbydukes compared Butler and Hill for reasons beyond simply wanting out of Miami.
“Tyreek Hill/Jimmy Butler 2 captains that quit on their teams,” they wrote. “I lost alot of respect for both. Adversity always reveal character.”
Several X users posted the infamous GIF of two Spider-Man (AKA Spider-Men) pointing at one another.
If this isn’t enough, other X users noted Miami Hurricanes quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist Cam Ward is headed to the NFL Draft.
“We are down bad right now,” @GodsGift_Matt98 wrote.
The popular @NBAMemes account even invoked Dragon Ball Z when mocking Miami sports fans.
Ouch.
At least none of the Panthers' top players have requested a trade ... yet.
