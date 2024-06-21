Inside The Heat

Stephen A. Smith, Udonis Haslem Think Miami Heat Need A Center To Complement Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has always been considered undersized for his position.

At 6-foot-9 and 255 pounds, he is among the smallest centers in today's NBA. It's why ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and former Heat player Udonis Haslem suggested they need a center playing alongside Adebayo.

"I look at Bam Adebayo," Smith said on the Stephen A. Smith show. "I love Bam but I think you need another big body.

Haslem was quick to agree.

"Bam agrees as well," Haslem said to Smith. "Bam knows the center role for him is a role that he can play but there's another role that he can play as a power forward and that would allow him to be his best version. He can mature and grow and step away from the basket and shoot threes and do all these things that guys in the NBA are doing right now."

The Heat have played Adebayo some at power forward over the years but it has been mostly center during his career. It appears something they could address in the offseason, especially when the league features players like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.


"You definitely need a little bit of size when you about Joker, Embiid and all these centers that have guard skills sets but at the end of the day they're still in a center's body," Haslem said. "That wears on Bam. He's 6-9, 6-10 and that wears on him over the course of the season."

