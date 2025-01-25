Struggling Heat Guard Quietly Making History During Team’s Freefall
Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier has spent the new year making NBA history.
Too bad it’s the worst kind of history.
The struggling Rozier has made 13 of his last 80 three-point tries, an ugly 16.2 percent from long-range. The popular @HeatCulture13 X (formerly Twitter) account shared that’s the worst three-point shooting stretch (with at least 80 attempts) over a 14-game span in NBA history.
That’s certainly a specific fact. However, it raises two key questions:
1. Why does Rozier keep taking three-point shots if he’s not hitting them?
2. How much longer will the Heat continue running Rozier out there?
Rozier already lost his starting role, and he’s had mixed success as a sixth man. Although his 10.8 field-goal attempts are his lowest since 2019, he’s only hitting 40.1 percent of his shots.
Rozier’s 28.9 three-point shooting percentage is his lowest in nearly a decade.
A lack of depth and the ongoing Jimmy Butler trade saga means the Heat can’t afford to bench Rozier. He’s averaging 27.8 minutes in 12 games and eight starts this month.
Miami needs Rozier to find his shooting stroke if the 21-22 Heat intend on making the playoffs. The Heat have lost five of six entering Saturday’s road clash with the lowly Nets.
ROZIER DISCUSSES INCONSISTENT SEASON
Rozier opened the season in familiar territory: the starting rotation.
However, Miami moved Rozier to the bench in late November, his first time regularly playing with the second unit since leaving the Celtics in 2019. Although he returned to the starting rotation earlier this month, Rozier has come off the bench in three of the Heat’s last four games.
Nothing is really changing. Rozier’s 11.8 points and 40.1 shooting percentage are easily his lowest since 2019. The same goes for his 18 bench appearances.
Why does Rozier think he’s struggling?
“I don’t have no reason for it because I feel like I’m complaining,” Rozier told HoopsHype.
“I do feel like this game is beautiful, and I think that whatever it is,” Rozier continued, “I struggle just so when things open back up, it’ll make the struggle way more beautiful, and I can appreciate it way more because I know things are gonna turn.”
HoopsHype asked Rozier if he feels he plays “more freely” coming off the bench.
“I don’t know,” he replied. “I don’t know. Maybe it’s who I’m out there with. So, we don’t know.”
FRYE TALKS BUTLER SUSPENSION
Former NBA big man Channing Frye claims he has inside information on Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler’s latest suspension.
The Heat suspended Butler for two games earlier this week after he missed a team flight. Miami also cited “disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct, and conduct detrimental to the team.”
So, what happened this time?
“This time, Jimmy held up the whole plane because he didn’t want to communicate,” Frye said on the Road Trippin’ podcast.
Frye said sources told him the Heat spent “a couple of hours” on the tarmac waiting on Butler. By the time Butler properly informed the team he'd meet them in Milwaukee, the Heat decided he’d instead stay home.
Frye added it’s not infrequent veteran players fly separately from the team if necessary.
“Let’s say a vet goes, ‘Hey, I gotta take care of some business here; I’ll be on a jet tomorrow morning,’ you communicate that to the team,” Frye explained, “so the team isn’t on the tarmac waiting for you.”
MIAMI HEAT ON SI’S JIMMY BUTLER COVERAGE
Former Heat Guard Not Shocked by Ex-Teammate Jimmy Butler’s Trade Drama
Former NBA Champion Explains How Teammates View Jimmy Butler Situation
Championship Coach Backs Erik Spoelstra After Jimmy Butler Suspension
Phoenix Radio Host Accuses NBA of Not Wanting Jimmy Butler on Suns
MORE HEAT NEWS
Kevin Love Continues Social Media Trolling With Bam Adebayo Post
Heat’s Kel’el Ware Suddenly Favorite To Win Postseason Award After Hot Streak
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.