Three-Time All-Star Thinks Miami Heat Can Fix Joel Embiid’s Bad Habits
Retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas never hesitates to voice his opinion on anything related to basketball.
Arenas thinks Philadelphia Sixers’ star Joel Embiid needs a team like the Miami Heat and president Pat Riley to take him to the next level as a player.
“He needs somewhere they don’t give a (bleep) about your name,” Arenas said. “At this point, you can only go to Pat Riley to restart who you’re gonna be. Go there for 2-3 years, then you can leave.”
When the Sixers visited to play against the Heat on Monday, Embiid had just 11 points and two turnovers in 31 minutes.
Embiid has been miserable this season. His teammate Tyrese Maxey recently called him out for his frequent tardiness. The Sixers are 2-12, one of the worst teams in the league.
The Heat could be a great change of scenery for him. He has connections with Jimmy Butler, who played together for a short stint when Butler was with the Sixers.
Embiid has a lot of respect for Butler and praised him after Monday’s game.
“One of the best players in the league,” Embiid said. “Probably top five. Probably the best, actually.”
If the Heat are trying to land Embiid, Bam Adebayo must be added to the trade package.
Will the trade be worth it? We have to remember Embiid can’t stay healthy on the court. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the best in the game.
Offensively, anyone would take Embiid over Adebayo. However, Adebayo is younger, more durable, and a better leader.
Also, we don’t know what version of Embiid the Heat will receive. As tempting as it sounds, bringing Embiid to the organization is a vast, risky decision that the Heat front office must consider.
