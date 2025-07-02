Udonis Haslem Details No. 1 Reason Duncan Robinson Will Flourish With Pistons
After six seasons as one of the best shooters and undrafted finds in Miami Heat history, Duncan Robinson will provide elite value from the perimeter elsewhere for the first time in his career.
On Tuesday, Shams Charania reported the Detroit Pistons acquired Robinson in a sign-and-trade deal with the Heat, who received Simone Fontecchio in return. Udonis Haslem loved the move for the Pistons as he believes Robinson’s shooting will benefit Cade Cunningham running their offense.
“I mean, I’m happy for Duncan,” Haslem said. “He’s a guy who’s ignitable, but the thing he’s going to do for them mostly is open up Cade Cunningham and the other guys. The way defenses react when Duncan steps on the basketball court, they face guard him, and they don’t help-side defend.”
While Robinson will provide significant contributions to the Pistons, who are in desperate need of perimeter shooting, Haslem pointed out the defensive end is an area of the court where he still needs to improve.
“I never understood why an offensive shooter couldn’t play defense on another shooter,” Haslem continued. “He’s literally doing the same thing you do, but shooters can’t guard shooters. With Duncan Robinson being on the floor, it’s going to take so much pressure off Cade Cunningham and those other guys. Once those guys get free, you’re going to watch Duncan Robinson start knocking down shots. Defense is something Dunc gotta work on, and he knows that.”
Robinson became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 1,000 threes, and he is one of eight undrafted players to achieve the milestone.
