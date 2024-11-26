Udonis Haslem Explains Key To Miami Heat Competing For NBA Championship
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem still believes in his former team, even amid a slow start.
Speaking on NBA TV’s NBA GameTime following the Heat’s Nov. 24 victory over the Mavericks, Haslem expressed optimism about Miami’s long-term chances. He said the key lies in Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier, and Tyler Herro all staying healthy.
Rozier has missed the Heat’s last two games with a foot injury. Butler missed time earlier this month with an ankle problem.
“Until you get those four guys healthy, playing on the basketball court, playing together, building that continuity, you really don’t know what you’re gonna have offensively,” Haslem said.
Herro is playing at an All-Star level, and Butler has posted consecutive 30-point games since returning to the court. Adebayo remains a consistent double-double threat.
However, Rozier has struggled shooting all season. He is averaging his lowest points (12.9) and field-goal percentage (38 percent) since becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
Haslem added he believes the Heat are where they want to be defensively. According to NBA.com, Miami enters Tuesday’s nationally-televised showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks ranked fifth in defensive rating.
For now, Haslem wants to see the four starters continue building “symbiotic relationships” if they intend on competing for a title.
HEAT ROOKIE CLASS EARNS PRAISE
The early returns on the Miami Heat’s rookie class have been mixed, especially amid first-round pick Kel’el Ware’s lack of playing time.
It’s a good thing second-round pick Pelle Larsson is here.
Bleacher Report graded every team’s NBA rookie class through the season’s first month. The Heat, perhaps somewhat surprisingly, earned a B. Larsson, the 44th pick out of Arizona, is largely to thank after averaging 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in his first nine games.
Larsson had a career-high 14 points and five rebounds in Sunday’s overtime win over the Dallas Mavericks.
BUTLER’S AGENT DEFENDS STAR FORWARD
Butler is off to a rollercoaster start to the regular season.
Some games it appears he's still in his prime while others have fans questioning his ability to continue as the Heat's top option. Even with Butler's dominant performance in an overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks, fans are doubting his consistency.
"Jimmy Butler isn't going to be able to do this every night but the fact that he can still have performances like this tells me everything I need to know....," one user posted to X. "You do not want to see a healthy Jimmy Butler in the playoffs."
This remark caught the attention of Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, who quickly jumped to his client's defense.
"Why isn’t he? Just make him play the point , over and over and over again," Lee wrote in response.
LARSSON PROVIDES SPARK
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson knows how to maximize opportunities whenever coach Erik Spoelstra calls his number.
Larsson had a career-high 14 points on 75 percent shooting, five rebounds, and one steal in 37 minutes in Sunday's win against the Dallas Mavericks. He was a plus 17.
Larsson has now scored in double figures twice this year.
“It feels good,” Larsson said. “It’s all about the first kind of run. We have so many guys off the bench that can do that and play a whole game like this, so it’s really anyone’s day, and if you're off to a good start, they’re going to trust you and put you back in.”
