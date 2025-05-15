Inside The Heat

Udonis Haslem Gives Luke Kornet Instant Miami Street Cred With Nickname

Shandel Richardson

May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) gets an elbow in the eye from Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
May 14, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) gets an elbow in the eye from Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem saw a lot of himself in Boston Celtics forward Luke Kornet's performance against the New York Knicks Wednesday.

Kornet had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in a 127-102 victory in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics, who trail 3-2 in the series, kept their season alive.


"I'm an 'other guy,' so I love talking about the other guys," Haslem said. "He brought intensity. He brought tenacity. He guarded the rim and he got a couple buckets." 


Kornet did everything Haslem used to do for the Heat. He was the ultimate intangibles player alongside the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. He parlayed that into becoming the Heat's all-time leader in rebounds while winning three championships. He is one of six Heat players with their jersey retired.

So it means a lot for Haslem to create a new nickname for Kornet by comparing him to Miami rap legend Luther Campbell of the 2 Live Crew. The group helped bring hip-hop music to South Florida in the mid-1980s, even associating itself with the Miami Hurricanes football program.

So Kornet should feel honored.

"They started him in the third quarter," Haslem said of Kornet. "He had FIVE blocks. His effort, his energy. I'm gonna change his name to Uncle Luke. We're talking about the one from 2 Live Crew."

MORE MIAMI HEAT COVERAGE

Dwyane Wade tackles draft tanking debate

Miami Heat have a few draft possibilities in first round

Has Steph Curry's championship window closed in Golden State?

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here