Was Terry Rozier Signing At Midseason Worth Limiting Miami Heat's Free Agency Options?
The Miami Heat free agency period basically ended in January.
That's what team general manager Andy Elisburg explained during a recent interview with Sirius XM NBA radio. Elisburg said their priority was Rozier all along, so it limited them in making any offseason moves.
"Our free agent move this year was the Terry (Rozier) move. We just decided to do it early... Probably took us out of being able to do something with the mid-level, with sign-and-trades because of the apron rules that prevent that."
The Heat have Rozier under contract for two more years. His salary kept them from chasing free agents. Their only options were finding trade suitors for Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro.
Instead, the Heat return essentially the same roster as the past two seasons. Rozier said he is still confident the group can compete for a title.
"I think the fans are bored right now," Rozier said. "They want to put as much [trade] scenarios as they can together for us. At the end of the day, we want to run it back with our same team. Obviously, that's what it's looking like. We want to show the fans what we can bring to Miami."
Rozier only played in 10 games with Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. When healthy, the lineup can match up against any team in the Eastern Conference. It at least gives coach Erik Spoelstra a chance.
"I only played with them guys only 10 games," Rozier said. "I only been on the Heat like 30 games. Just putting it all together starting at training camp and all of us figuring it out together, I think we'll be fine with the great mind of Spo."
