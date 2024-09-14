What Should Be Dywane Wade's Signature Pose On Statue?
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will have his statue unveiled at Kaseya Center on Oct. 27.
No player has meant more to the organization than Wade. He was there for all the championships.
Now, the exciting part comes down to the statue's appearance. What's going to be Wade's signature pose?
Wade has so many signature moves throughout his basketball career. He's known for using the Euro-step. He's not the only player that uses the move, but he's at the top of the list.
Wade is also one of the greatest blocking guards of all time. Other moves may overshadow his blocking ability, but it's without a doubt one of his top signature moves.
Wade was extraordinary and crafty with the pump fake. This could be the primary option for the statue. It became one of his most unstoppable moves. He would pick up his dribble and go for the shot but fake it, making his opponent fall for it. This move was lethal for Wade because he had speed, quickness, and athleticism and constantly drew fouls.
If there's one pose that might take the cake for his statue, it would be the "This is My House" pose. We have seen many statues of NBA legends with the ball in their hand, but Wade's statue could stand out or separate himself from the other legends.
A statue with his arms extending in the air, pointing his index fingers down, saying, "This is My House." It would look amazing. If the statue won't have this one, the second option would be the pump fake, and the eurostep is the third option.
Whichever option they choose, the statue will look magnificent, and regardless, it's an honor for the greatest Heat player of all time.
