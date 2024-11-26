Inside The Heat

Miami Heat President Pat Riley Hints At The Team's Trade Deadline Plans

Anthony Pasciolla

Oct 23, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley addresses the crowd during the Pat Riley Court dedication ceremony at halftime at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Many fans continue to speculate about the Miami Heat's blueprint for February's trade deadline, but it seems the front office may not have much of a plan at all.

It felt obvious heading into the season that the Heat would move on from either Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro, depending on their placement in the Eastern Conference. Instead, team president Pat Riley is placing his trust in the current rotation with seemingly no plans to majorly shake up the roster.

"Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and all of the other guys that come up sort of behind them, you have to put all this [expletive] together," Riley shared on The OGs podcast with Heat legend Udonis Haslem. "Put it together and get out there and win, and I think they're more than capable of it."

This remark will likely frustrate the community, considering the Heat love to involve themselves in rumors for the league's top superstars. If Riley does not plan on adding another star, trading Butler feels like the more likely outcome.

The worst approach Miami's front office can take this year is running it back with another Play-In Tournament appearance and falling short in the early rounds of the postseason.

Published
