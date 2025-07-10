Young Miami Heat Stars Among Must-Watch Players in Summer League
The Miami Heat have a strong young core. Players like Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson are viewed as building blocks for the future. However, there are other players making a name for themselves in the Summer League.
Bleacher Report revealed their list of the top 30 must-watch players in the Summer League. Two members of the Heat cracked the list, starting with first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 25. The Illinois product has struggled in his appearances thus far.
"Would the Heat prefer their 20th pick to already look like the draft steal so many billed him to be," the article wrote. "Without question. With that said, they're smart enough to know that summer league production (or the lack thereof) has little to no bearing on a player's long-term outlook. Stephen Curry, aka history's greatest shooter, once posted a 32.5 field-goal percentage on the summer circuit. Still, Miami would take some proof of concept regarding Jakucionis as a draft heist if could get that. His finding any consistency from range would be hugely helpful, since that would open up the offensive end for him and ease some concerns about his lack of explosion."
While Jakucionis is one of the more exciting young players in the Heat's rotation, 2024 first round-pick Kel'el Ware was ranked ahead at No. 14.
"The less Ware plays in Las Vegas, the better for Miami," the article said. "In a perfect world, the All-Rookie second-teamer will look too talented to stick around Sin City for long. As his early run at the California Classic has shown, though, that's hardly a given. He was much closer to good than great as a rookie as well, which is theoretically fine for a freshman but hardly answers the question of whether he's a clear-cut building block or a trade lure whom the Heat should be using to reel in a whale."
Both players should be heavily involved in the Miami rotation when the regular season begins. Jakucionis and Ware could be young pieces who help the franchise make a strong push in a depleted Eastern Conference this season.