Hornets Start Season Strong With Historic Offensive Explosion vs. Nets
The 2026 season marks the 10th anniversary of the Hornets' last playoff berth in 2016—the longest playoff drought in the NBA.
If Charlotte is to end that drought, there's no better way to start than what the team did Wednesday against the Nets. Propelled by a 77-point first half, the Hornets eviscerated Brooklyn 136–117 thanks to an offensive performance unprecedented in the history of season openers.
According to OptaSTATS, Charlotte's nine double-figure scorers Wednesday were an NBA record for an opener. That group included guard LaMelo Ball (20), forward Miles Bridges (18), center Moussa Diabaté (13), center Ryan Kalkbrenner (10), forward Kon Knueppel (11), guard Tre Mann (12), guard Brandon Miller (25), forward Tidjane Salaün (10), and guard Collin Sexton (15).
The Hornets are looking to shake off a 19-63 season in 2025, the franchise's worst since its infamous 7-59 disaster in the lockout-shortened 2012 season. They appeared on the verge of a breakout as recently as 2022 (when they went 43-39 and Ball made the All-Star team), but have slid backward ever since.
Beginning Saturday, Ball, Miller and Charlotte will meet better competition than regrouping Brooklyn on a three-game road trip that will see the Hornets play the 76ers, Wizards and Heat.