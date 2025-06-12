76ers-Spurs trade talks shine light on who the Hornets can draft
The Charlotte Hornets pick fourth in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers are third, the San Antonio Spurs are second, and the Dallas Mavericks are first. Those three teams will determine what Charlotte can do and who it will ultimately select, because whatever prospect they take will have been one left by those three teams.
The Mavericks are taking Cooper Flagg. The Spurs are probably taking Dylan Harper, the consensus number two behind Flagg. Philadelphia is a total wild card, but a recent trade attempt gives some insight into their plan.
The 76ers reportedly tried to trade up to number two with San Antonio. This indicates that they want Harper, who is almost assuredly not falling to Philadelphia. They could also believe that Ace Bailey or VJ Edgecombe is a better prospect, but they're not really at risk of missing those players to San Antonio, so this indicates that their prize is Harper.
That is surprising given Philly's current backcourt is established, and they have much more of a need in the frontcourt. Paul George has also said Bailey is the best prospect in this class. But since they seem to favor a guard, that could have ramifications for Charlotte.
Charlotte was likely to have whoever was left between VJ Edgecombe and Ace Bailey. Whoever Philadelphia selected, the other would go to Charlotte. Edgecombe makes a little more sense and has been linked to Charlotte, but he might be off the board.
Since Philadelphia isn't worried about a logjam at guard or believes that's a bigger need (whatever reason they had for wanting Harper and being willing to trade up), they're less likely to take Bailey now. That makes him more likely for Charlotte. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but he is a very similar player to Brandon Miller, so there's a risk of duplication and limiting the roster and lineup's versatility.
